Free skating at CARDELREC Recreation Complex-Goulbourn for youth and children

Did you know that the City of Ottawa is offering free public and family skating sessions for children and youth? From September 16 until December 23, 2023, youth and children aged 17 and under will be able to skate daily for free and participate in the #OttCity‘s ‘Play Free’ activities!

The city has many ‘Play Free’ activities – including free swimming for youth and children on Saturdays until December 30th. No need to register, you can drop in and the kids can go for a swim.

The CARDELREC Recreation Complex Goulbourn is the place to be for these ‘Play Free’ activities. General inquiries about the public skating program can be answered by email at publicskating@ottawa.ca or by calling 613-580-2666.

Take advantage of this opportunity to let the kids get some exercise and have some fun for free.