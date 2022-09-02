Free tree giveaway will help to grow Stittsville’s tree canopy

(Stittsville Rotary and Ecology Ottawa are partners in this important environmental project.)

The Stittsville Rotary Club members and Ecology Ottawa are partners again this fall in an important Tree Giveaway project on September 14 to continue planting Ottawa’s future tree canopy. For several years now, Ecology Ottawa has been handing out native tree seedlings to Ottawa-area residents, and 2022 will be their biggest year of giveaways yet! With 10,000 seedlings gone to good homes this past spring, they have 10,000 more to give away this fall, and you’re not going to want to miss out on getting these native seedlings.

In addition to the usual deciduous and coniferous trees being given out, a number of fruit and nut-bearing species will also be handed out (while supplies last). This will include 22 species of native coniferous and deciduous trees — including more fruit, nut, berry, and sap-bearing trees than ever to help address food security in the region.

If you’re new to the Ecology Ottawa community, you may be wondering why they have undertaken the tree campaign. In 2008, the Emerald Ash Borer was discovered in Ottawa, and since then the city has lost millions of trees to this invasive beetle.

Unfortunately, there are many more threats to our urban tree canopy than invasive pests: suburban sprawl, disease, climate change, and violent storms like the derecho earlier this year. Ecology Ottawa decided it could help by distributing a diversity of local native tree seedlings to be planted on private property across the city.

500 native tree seedlings will be available free for pickup at WJ Bell Rotary Peace Park on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 from 4:30pm-7:30pm. There is no limit on the number of trees per person, but the intent of the program is to re-establish an urban tree canopy – not for planting on large rural properties.

For more information on the Stittsville Rotary Club visit: www.stittsvillerotary.com, or to discover how Ecology Ottawa works to grow Ottawa’s tree canopy visit: www.ecologyottawa.ca/treemendous_news.