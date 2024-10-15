Friends of Stittsville Wetlands receives funding from Rotary Club of Ottawa-Stittsville on World Migratory Bird Day

(The members of Friends of Stittsville Wetlands (FoSW) along with Councillors David Brown and Glen Gower were present for the presentation of a donation from the Rotary Club of Ottawa-Stittsville (RCoOS) to the FoSW on October 12, 2024. Present L-R: FoSW volunteers Lynda Cronin; Cally Abraham; Bruce Dudley; Rideau-Jock Councillor David Brown; Lynda Halberstadt; Lori Mellet, Member, RCoOS; Stittsville Councillor Glen Gower; Janet Stavinga, President of FoSW; Annette Lindsay, President of RCoOS; Bob Halberstadt, FoSW; Charles Mossman, Past President of RCoOS; Terry Swaine, Treasurer, FoSW; and Marion Mossman, Community Working Group, RCoOS. Photos: Provided)

In celebration of World Migratory Bird Day (WMBD), overlooking the headwaters of Poole Creek along the TransCanada Trail, the Rotary Club of Ottawa-Stittsville presented a $1000 cheque to the Friends of Stittsville Wetlands (FoSW) in support of their ongoing work to protect, restore, regenerate, and re-wild the Goulbourn Wetland Complex.

(Annette Lindsay, President of the Rotary Club of Ottawa-Stittsville presents the $1,000 donation to Janet Stavinga, President of Friends of Stittsville Wetlands while Charles Mossman of RCoOS looks on.)

The Goulbourn Wetland Complex, a provincially significant wetland, covering 906 hectares, is less than one kilometre from Stittsville’s Village Square Park. It is accessible by the TransCanada Trail – Canada’s national trail and the longest network of multi-use recreational trails in the world.

This unique ecological treasure is home to over 150 species of birds, including the American Kestrel – the smallest falcon in North America, the Wood Duck – one of the most colorful North American waterfowl – and Species at Risk, such as the Barn Swallow and the Eastern Whip-poor-will.

The health of the Goulbourn Wetland Complex, and the species dependent on it, continues to be threatened by land conversion for development, invasive species, pollution, artificial modification of water levels by drainage and filling, and climate change.

World Migratory Bird Day 2024 (WMBD), a global initiative, focuses on an emerging ecological crisis with the theme “Protect Insects, Protect Birds.” The campaign calls for action to protect both migratory birds and the insects they depend on amidst the alarming global decline in insect populations.1

Along their migration routes, birds actively seek out insects in fields, forests, wetlands, and various habitats during stopovers. The timing of bird migration often coincides with peak insect abundance at stopover locations, supplying nourishment for birds to replenish their energy reserves before continuing their journeys.2

The American Kestrel and the Wood Duck are two of the seven bird species that have been chosen by WMBD as ambassadors to show the important role of insects in the lives of these migratory birds.3

Janet Stavinga, President of FoSW expressed gratitude to the Rotary Club of Ottawa-Stittsville stating, “This funding will help the Friends of Stittsville Wetlands expand our work and is a testament to the collective efforts of our community to step up and protect our wetlands.”

Stavinga further stated, “In a province already experiencing extensive wetland loss, along with the habitat for those species dependent on them, one would think all efforts would be made to protect those wetlands that remain. However, from March 2023 to July 2024, over 600 hectares of wetlands across 39 municipalities lost their provincially significant wetland designation and the strong provincial protection that designation imparts. Of that, 55 hectares were lost within the Goulbourn Wetland Complex.”

Stavinga added, “With the rolling back of progressive environmental protection measures over the last two years by our provincial government, now, more than ever, we need to stand together to ensure the survival of the Goulbourn Wetland Complex – for those species that call them home, for ourselves, and for future generations.”

Charles Mossman, Past President of the Rotary Club of Ottawa-Stittsville, stated, “The Rotary Club of Ottawa-Stittsville has established an environmental work group during the last two years, and the environment is one of seven focus areas for Rotary International worldwide. This year our club received an environment certificate from Rotary District 7040 to develop a pollinator garden at Bell Rotary Park.”

(Charles Mossman speaks to the gathering about the importance of supporting FoSW and the protection of our wetlands as Janet Stavinga and Annette Lindsay listen to the important words.)

Mossman further stated, “We are very pleased to support the Friends of Stittsville Wetlands in its quest to protect and preserve the wetlands around our community. It brings Stittsville residents great joy to visit natural spaces such as the wetlands to view birds and aquatic animals are resident there. It is nice to know that preserving this habitat also enhances the health of our own environment. We all have a stake in ensuring that the work of the Friends of Stittsville Wetlands has positive results for many years to come.”

“This funding from the Rotary Club of Ottawa-Stittsville is a great step in supporting this organization dedicated to advocating for the protection of our wetlands, which is home to so many species of birds,” said Stittsville Councillor Glen Gower. “It is also recognition of all the hard work that Janet Stavinga, Steve Klein, and the community have put into the Friends of Stittsville Wetlands. Congratulations!”

(Councillors David Brown, Glen Gower, Janet Stavinga, Annette Lindsay and Charles Mossman celebrated World Migratory Bird Day at the Stittsville Wetlands lookout point.)

Rideau-Jock Councillor David Brown further stated, “It is exciting to see the Friends of Stittsville Wetlands receive such generous support from the Rotary Club of Ottawa-Stittsville for their ongoing and vital work. Our communities benefit tremendously from the work and care that FoSW puts into our wetlands. With this new investment, the FoSW will be able to build on their already substantial contributions to better protect, restore, regenerate, and re-wild our wetlands.”

WMBD is officially celebrated on the second Saturday in May as migratory birds journey to nesting sites and again on the second Saturday in October as they return to wintering areas.

For more information please visit www.friendsofstittsvillewetlands.com.