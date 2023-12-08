From pantry to purpose: the power of Stittsville Food Bank donations

After a year of economic uncertainty, more people in our community are going to the Stittsville Food Bank for help. In Ontario, the number of people using food banks has gone up a lot – 100.6 per cent more than in 2019. The Stittsville Food Bank is serving our community with 325 clients per week – with a number closer of up to 1,300 clients a month. With a full compliment of volunteers, the Stittsville Food Bank works tirelessly to fill the food baskets for our neighbours, especially at this special time of the year.

Theresa Qadri is the Chair of the Stittsville Food Bank and we reached out to her for her thoughts on the importance of our food bank. “Because families want to make their money go as far as possible, and because so many people need help, it’s really important for food banks to have plenty of food. This is even more true during the holidays when families have to decide between buying food or getting gifts.”

“Your contribution to Stittsville’s food bank will really help out. If you want to help, you can go to the food bank and make a donation. We’re also thankful for Brown’s Your Independent Grocer, who are doing their 21st annual Holiday Food Drive again to help us during the holiday season,” continued Theresa.

Here are the details for the Food Drive:

November 30 to December 24

Brown’s Your Independent Grocer Stittsville

You can help by giving food or money at the store. Monetary donations help keep everything going to fill the shelves when the food bank doesn’t have enough food. Here are the types of food needed:

Grains: cereal, rice, pasta, oatmeal, granola bars

Proteins: canned fish, beans, peanut butter

Fruits and vegetables: canned fruits and vegetables

Pantry staples: soup, pasta sauce, coffee, tea

Household and hygiene: toilet paper, shampoo, toothpaste, deodorant, sanitary products

When you’re shopping for groceries, think about sharing the gift of food. Grab a few extra things and put them in the donation bins near the store entrance. You can also give money at the cash register of your local Brown’s Your Independent Grocer in Stittsville. “Even a small act of kindness can make a big difference for those in need,” added Qadri.

This weekend, the Loblaws company and the City of Ottawa with the division of OC Transpo come together to help local independent food banks. The Stittsville Food Bank volunteers are going to be hard at work on December 9th, collecting food, counting items, date checking and stocking food. The bus is a symbol as the food drive is called fill the bus.

“Both Brown’s and No Frills are taking part again this year and we are honoured to have them help the people in need. Browns Independent Grocers has been helping for twenty years and this is Brandon’s & Megans third year as a new business,” said Theresa. For your convenience, you have the option of donating monthly or for this food drive at the following link – Stittsville Food Bank.

Theresa emphasized, “for a few years the Stittsville Food Bank has collected the highest number of food items in the City of Ottawa. Let’s do this again Stittsville!“

Theresa was pleased to add, “the Stittsville District Lions Club, with the hard work of Beth Lewis as president, has continued to support the Stittsville Food Bank. Every year since the inception of the Parade of lights through snow, sleet and rain the Stittsville Lions Club has collected food to help people in our community.

The Stittsville District Lions Club have been walking along the Parade of Lights route since 2006 collecting food and monetary donations from the community for the Stittsville Food Bank. This year was no exception, especially with their newly renewed wagon and signage by Stittsville Glass & Signs.

Lion Beth Lewis shared, “thank you to the volunteers and to all who donated to the Stittsville Food Bank. We raised $3,400.00 cash alone with a 1/2 trailer of food. We also supported 4 high school children with volunteer hours.”

“The Stittsville Food Bank thanks all of our donors from five years old to 95 years old. We can not feed our neighbours without you,” stressed Theresa. “Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to all!”