Funding for new MRI machine announced for The Ottawa Hospital

The Ontario government is improving people’s access to diagnostic imaging services and reducing wait times by investing over $1 million to support the operations of one new magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) machine at The Ottawa Hospital in Ottawa.

“The funding for an additional MRI machine at The Ottawa Hospital is excellent news for Ottawa patients,” says Dr. Merrilee Fullerton, MPP for Kanata Carleton and Minister for Children and Community Social Services. “This is another example of the government supporting hospitals to increase their capacity and provide the health care services that patients require.”

“This funding announcement for an additional MRI machine at the Ottawa Hospital is great news for the people of Carleton, and Ottawa,” said Goldie Ghamari, MPP for Carleton. “I’m proud to be part of a government that’s committed to investing in our public healthcare, which means increased capacity access for diagnostic imaging for my constituents.”

This funding will provide The Ottawa Hospital with annual operational funding for one new MRI machine. For people in Ottawa, this means they will have more convenient access to diagnostic imaging.

“Our government is ensuring hospitals across the province have the funds they need to operate their new MRI machines and increase access to diagnostic imaging for people in their communities,” said Sylvia Jones, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health. “For some communities, this funding means they will have their first-ever MRI machine and residents will have more convenient access to care closer to home.”

This funding is part of the government’s investment of over $20 million to support the operations of 27 new MRI machines in hospitals across Ontario. With more MRI services throughout the province, patients can be diagnosed faster and if needed, begin treatment and follow-up care even sooner.