Gear Up for Summer: Stittsville Pharmacist’s health advice

(Stan Tsykov is a Pharmacist and the owner of your local Shoppers Drug Mart at 1300 Stittsville Main Street. Stittsville Central is pleased to share his expertise in health matters.)

With summer in full swing, many Ontarians are preparing for road trips. Whether it’s a retreat to the cottage, a camping expedition, or a beach vacation, these getaways often mean being away from home and your regular healthcare provider.

However, health issues don’t take a holiday. Popular tourist spots and ‘cottage country’ see a surge of vacationers, leading to crowded ERs and walk-in clinics where healthcare professionals work to manage these seasonal health concerns.

Pharmacists can be your go-to solution. We offer quick and convenient care for a wide range of minor ailments and healthcare needs. With pharmacies located almost everywhere, we can help ensure your summer fun continues uninterrupted.

Every pharmacy in Ontario provides these essential services, and in some communities, you can visit a Pharmacy Care Clinic. These clinics offer treatment in a familiar setting at no cost with a valid health card, allowing you to get back to your vacation quickly.

As your local pharmacist in Stittsville, here are some ways we can help keep your summertime fun going all season long:

Bugs bugging you? Summer adventures often involve packing up the car and heading out for a camping trip. Whether you’re exploring the backcountry or enjoying car camping, you’re likely to encounter bugs. Pharmacists can provide tips on the best insect repellents and strategies to avoid tick bites before your trip. If bug bites are causing you discomfort, pharmacists in Ontario can prescribe relief for the itch.

No need to feel the burn: A bad sunburn can quickly spoil your summer fun. If you’re dealing with sunburn, visit your local pharmacy. Your pharmacist can recommend over-the-counter treatments like aloe vera gel or hydrocortisone cream to soothe and heal sun-damaged skin. We can also advise on sun protection measures, such as proper sunscreen application and wearing protective clothing. If aloe vera isn’t enough, we can guide you on pain management options and potential drug interactions with medications like ibuprofen. Get back to enjoying your summer without the burn!

Relieve your summer strains: From intense beach volleyball games to tackling steep mountain trails, summer activities can sometimes lead to muscle strains. Local pharmacists can offer remedies to keep you active, including soothing muscle rubs and advice on the best pain relievers. Don’t let muscle aches cramp your style; visit your local pharmacist for advice and get back to making summer memories with less stiffness.

Next time you’re dealing with a summertime ailment, consider visiting your local pharmacy instead of waiting in the ER. From pesky insect bites to unexpected health issues, pharmacists provide a qualified and accessible option when you’re away from home. With expert advice, walk-in clinic options at Pharmacy Care Clinics, and extended hours, we’re your convenient healthcare provider on the go, helping you make the most of your summer adventures worry-free.

Stan Tsykov is the pharmacist and owner at the local Shoppers Drug Mart in Stittsville. Visit

ShoppersDrugMart.ca to find your nearest store.