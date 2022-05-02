Get ready for summer fun: 2022 summer camp and activity City eGuides now available online

Get planning your summer activities! Explore the City of Ottawa’s fun summer camps and programs with the Summer 2022 eGuides now available. The City is looking forward to offering you and your family members fun and healthy activities to do this summer. Whether you’re registering your child for the much-loved Camp Ottawa or Camp Ottawa Adventure, there is something for everyone.

Explore a broad range of affordable and inclusive in-person or virtual day camps and activities for Ottawa residents of all ages, in both official languages, in the summer camp and activity eGuides which are now online. Registration opens May 9th at 9:00pm for aquatic programs and May 11 at 9:00pm for all summer camps and other programs.

If a weekly activity works better for you, the young and older adults in your home, choose from a range of fitness, sports, dance and the arts for beginners and advanced levels, in-person or virtual. And for a change, consider one of our general interest classes such as dog obedience training or gardening.

If you or your family are low-income or have a disability, you may qualify for the Ottawa Hand in Hand recreation and culture fee support program. Ask about the Ottawa Hand in Hand program at your local recreation or cultural facility or any City Client Service Centre.

For more information on City programs and services, visit ottawa.ca.