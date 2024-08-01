Get ready to register for fall recreation and culture programs

Grab your swim goggles, sharpen your skates, and get your paintbrushes ready! It’s almost time to register for fall recreation and culture programs. Starting Tuesday, July 30, browse ottawa.ca to start planning your fall activities.

Registration opens for:

Fall swimming lessons on Tuesday, August 13 at 9 pm

All recreation and cultural fall activities and, PA days and winter camps on Thursday, August 15 at 9 pm

From cooking classes, to science and technology programs, to skating lessons and arts programs, there’s something for everyone. Enjoy a wide range of recreational and cultural activities at the City’s art studios, museums, parks, play structures and indoor and outdoor features including rinks, sports fields, tennis and basketball courts, pools and gymnasiums.

The City has programs for all ages and skill levels, in English and French. For children who need a little extra help, the City’s Inclusive Recreation team provides integration support. Programs are offered in-person and virtually.

Dive into a swim class

Learn to swim or brush up on your aquatic skills by registering for one of our swimming programs. The City also offers lifesaving certifications for those looking to become a lifeguard and instructor.

Embrace the arts

Discover your artistic side by signing up for an arts program at the Nepean Visual Arts Centre, Nepean Creative Arts Centre or Shenkman Arts Centre. Enroll in a specialized program delivered by professional instructors.

Explore science and technology

Enrich your mind and explore your curiosity by signing up for a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) or STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math) program. Learn hands-on skills like Technic building, engineering principles, teamwork and organization.

Attend virtually

Want to stay active but can’t attend in person? Choose from a wide range of virtual fitness, arts, cooking classes and many more activities. The City also offers hybrid activities where you can choose to attend in-person or participate from the comfort of your home.

Registration tips

To create an account, visit register.ottawa.ca, submit your email address and create a password. Next, add your family members and be sure to save your credit card information when creating your new account. Adding these details in advance makes checkout much easier.

Once your account is set up, bookmark your preferred activities in a wish list for quick retrieval on registration night. Explore activities on ottawa.ca using sort filters, like time and day, age group, and language. You can also use the map function to look at options beyond your local recreation centre. Be sure to bookmark a few activities just in case your first choice is full.

For more information visit: Browse and register for courses and camps | City of Ottawa.

Never miss a registration date and get the most up-to-date information on City recreation and culture programs by subscribing to DiscoverRec.