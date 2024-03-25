Giant Tiger warns customers of data breach linked to third-party vendor

(The Giant Tiger storefront in Stittsville.)

Giant Tiger Stores Limited is a discount retailer based in Ottawa. The company has experienced a recent security incident affecting the personal information of customers. The company emphasized that they value the trust and loyalty of their customers and sent an email to ensure that customers are aware of what occurred, what information was affected and the company’s actions. The company became aware of a security incident affecting a third-party vendor used to manage interactions with customers, saying, “We acted quickly to ensure our own systems remained secure and hired cybersecurity experts to assist with an independent investigation.”



In the email, Giant Tiger stated, “On March 15, 2024, our investigation determined that, as a result of the incident, an unauthorized third party was able to obtain copies of information about Giant Tiger customers on or about March 4, 2024.”

They went on to share the following in an email to their customers:



What information was involved

We have determined that because of this security incident, information belonging to certain Giant Tiger customers was obtained by an unauthorized third party. The information involved varies by individual.

If you subscribe to Giant Tiger emails or created an account at gianttiger.com, the information related to you contains your name and email address.

If you are a GT VIP® loyalty plan member, the information related to you contains your name, email address, and phone number.

If you placed an online order for home delivery, the information related to you contains your name, email address, street address, and phone number.

If you placed an order for pick up to your local store the information related to you contains your name, email address, and phone number.

The information does not contain credit card and other payment information or account passwords.

What we are doing

In addition to investigating the matter, we have reported this incident to relevant privacy commissioners, and we are reaching out to each of our customers whose information was involved in the incident.



What you can do

You should remain cautious, as always, when receiving emails, mail, text messages or phone calls that appear to come from Giant Tiger. Fraudsters can manipulate the sender’s email address or outgoing phone number to make you believe that the email or text you are receiving is from a legitimate source.



Be particularly vigilant when communications request your personal information, payment information or passwords. Giant Tiger will never ask you for your payment information and password, and we only request personal information if you initiated contact with us. For example, we may ask you to confirm your identity if you call our customer service team.



For more information

For more information please visit https://www.gianttiger.com/security-incident or reach out to cssupport@gianttiger.com



“We deeply regret that the incident occurred. We want to assure you that we are making every effort to resolve the incident as quickly and as transparently as possible. Your privacy is important to us, and we remain committed to employing best practices to prevent these types of incidents.”