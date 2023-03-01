Got Talent? Take the stage at the Kiwanis Club’s annual K4K Talent Showcase

The Kiwanis Club of Kanata-Stittsville is seeking talented youth for their 2023 Kids 4 Kids (K4K) Talent Showcase. Taking place at the Stittsville United Pentecostal Church on Friday, April 21st, the showcase is a fantastic opportunity for local youth to bring their talent and raise funds to help kids in our community.

Whatever the talent – singing, playing an instrument, acting, dancing, gymnastics, cheer, comedy, and so on – just submit a video link of the performance to talent.show@kiwanis-kanatastittsville.ca. Video submissions must not exceed two minutes in length. To enter, youth must be 18 years of age or under. The open call for auditions will end on Friday, March 17th. The acts selected will perform at the Kiwanis Kids 4 Kids Talent Showcase on April 21st.

Formed in December of 2017, the Kiwanis Club of Kanata-Stittsville is committed to providing support services to children and youth within our community. The K4K Talent Showcase is one of the club’s annual initiatives to encourage local youth to display their talents and, in doing so, raise funds to support youth who are at risk and in need throughout the community. This support is provided both directly and through outreach programs.