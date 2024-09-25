Goulbourn Museum shares history at the 180th year of Richmond Fair

The Richmond Fair has been agricultural based since its inception in 1844 and continues to bring the traditional history of its roots for all to enjoy year after year. This year was no exception, with the fine fair weather during the first fall weekend, with attendance at an all-time high.

The fair has come a long way since 1913 when the photo above was taken of the fairgrounds. It harkens back to the days before midway rides and food trucks. It was growing in popularity and attendance, in fact just six years before this photo was taken it moved from a two day event to three, and there was mention of people taking the train just to attend the Richmond Fair! Photo: Goulbourn Museum via Stittsville Women’s Institute.

At the Goulbourn Museum display, visitors were asked to identify historical artefacts that had once been used in the daily lives of residents. You could find photos of everything from butter molds – used for identifying the farm that made the butter; farrier nippers – used to trim livestock hooves; a haybale hook and many more vintage tools and equipment. It was an entertaining time hearing the responses as to what each item was and what it was used for. Surprisingly, many of the school age children could identify many of the items from attending the various visits that the Museum staff have made to the area schools with the artefacts.

There was also an old-time candy guessing game with the winner receiving the jar full. With 365 ballots, one lucky winner guessed the exact number of 86 candies in the jar.

Over the weekend, 898 folks came by the Museum’s display. And there were two special visitors from Ashton on Friday afternoon. Elliott and Everett are one-month old twins and this year was their first of many visits to the fair. Their visits to the Museum are looked forward to when they are old enough.

The Richmond Fair continues the traditions of many years by providing a perfect location for those in the community to showcase their arts, crafts, livestock, produce, and much more! Each year the fair features events such as agriculture shows, demolition derby, live entertainment, games, rides, and more providing days worth of fun and entertainment for the entire family.

It takes a community to plan a fair. In Richmond, over 30 various committees are dedicated to planning the Richmond Fair and other fair sanctioned events hosted on the fairgrounds throughout the year.

The Richmond Agricultural Society; a society formed in 1841 was originally known as the Carleton County Agricultural Society and was headquartered in Bells Corners. In 1844 this society hosted the first Fall Festival, an event for families to enjoy viewing the best of their neighbour’s kitchens, crops, livestock, and machinery. The newly named Richmond Fair in 1894, has been held every September when the Carleton County Agricultural Society moved its fair from Bells Corners to its present site, Goodwood Park, in Richmond. The Richmond Fair is the oldest fall fair in the Ottawa area and one of the oldest in Ontario.