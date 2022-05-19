Goulbourn Museum celebrates spring with inaugural speaker series presentation

Goulbourn Museum is kicking off its 2022 Speaker Series on Thursday, May 26 at 7:00 pm with “The Kitchen Garden: How and What to Grow” with Dr. Russ Thomas invited as the speaker. Spring has sprung and to celebrate the season, he will share his experiences in the garden and explain how to get started on your own home garden.

Dr. Thomas is currently the Chair of the Cumberland Heritage Museum’s Advisory Board. He has been the Cumberland’s Museum’s in-house gardener maintaining and managing their garden site for over 15 years.

Whether you’re just testing out your green thumbs, or you are an experienced gardener, Dr. Thomas has tips and tricks for you about the types of gardens, the various types of vegetables, what and when to sow, harvesting the garden, and preserving the crop for the next season. By attending this lecture, you may achieve an understanding of how to design and implement a productive garden, the types of vegetables that work well in our climate, and the work required involved in setting-up and maintaining a home garden.

This event will take place over Zoom and registration is via Eventbrite. For more information and to register please visit: https://tinyurl.com/4z9h3kbz.