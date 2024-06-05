Goulbourn Museum news: new summer student, Doors Open Ottawa, AGM, volunteers honoured and more

(The Annual General Meeting of the Goulbourn Museum was held on May 28, 2024 at which two new Directors were elected to join the current Board members. l-r: Ian Badgley, Barry Gray, Tanya Hein (Chair), Tanis Cappello, Jennifer Rowland, Lesley McKay and Jennifer Smith. Missing from the photo: Phil Sweetnam, Jazmin Lopez Muga and James Burton. Photos: Sue Woodward and Stittsville Central)

May was a busy month at the Museum with the Annual General Meeting taking place and a new summer student joining the team. June began with Doors Open Ottawa at which over 100 visitors came through the Museum doors to explore and see firsthand the new digitization station.

Two new Directors welcomed at AGM

There was a great turn out for the Museum’s Annual General Meeting on May 28th. The promise of fresh baked pie from the famous Richmond Pie Ladies of St. Paul’s United Church may have helped!

In addition to the review and approval of the agenda items, including the 2023 Audited Financial Statements delivered by Phil Sweetnam, two new directors were voted onto the board. The new directors, James Burton and Ian Badgley, bring a wealth of experience to the Museum.

An active military member and history enthusiast, James has previous volunteer experience with the Quinte Natural History Museum. He has his sights set on a future career in heritage and hopes to pursue museum studies when he retires from the military.

Ian, on the other hand, will be retiring very soon from the National Capital Commission Archaeology Program. He has more than 50 years experience in planning, development and management of archaeological resources in the arctic, subarctic and the great lakes region. Ian also brings previous board experience having served as a Director with the Historical Society of Ottawa and the Pinhey’s Point Foundation.

(The Scarborough Family were recognized for actively working together to make a difference in the Stittsville community. Back row: Councillor Glen Gower, Chad Scarborough, Jennifer Rowland and Mayor Mark Sutcliffe. Front row: Griffin and Nova Scarborough)

Volunteer Group of the Year awarded to family of Museum volunteers

For the Scarboroughs, volunteering is a family affair. Jennifer Rowland, her husband Chad Scarborough and their children Nova (10) and Griffin (8) have been fixtures at the Goulbourn Museum for several years.

(Phil Sweetnam was honoured to receive the 2024 Roger Griffiths Memorial Citizen of the Year Award at the Stittsville Volunteer Awards on May 30th.)

Roger Griffiths Memorial Citizen of the Year awarded to long-time Museum Board Director

Phil Sweetnam has been a volunteer member of the Board of Directors at the Goulbourn Museum for 17 years and most recently has served as the Treasurer. He has been integral to preserving the history of the former Goulbourn Township.

June is Pride Month

In celebration of Pride Month, staff raised the Museum’s new Pride flag in early June. At Goulbourn Museum we are committed to making history inclusive and accessible and to being a space where everyone feels valued and respected.

Summer student joins Museum team

Join us in welcoming our new Programming Assistant, Aiden Strudwick! In addition to providing visitor services, Aiden will also be contributing to the development, preparation, and delivery of public programs, as well as assisting with history presentations, outreach initiatives and special events this summer. READ AIDEN’S FULL BIO…

Doors Open Draws Over 100 Visitors

Over 100 visitors toured the Museum during Doors Open Ottawa this past weekend. Many were interested in learning about the new digitization station and how the Museum can help them preserve their own personal collections. On Sunday visitors could also listen to the airwaves on vintage HAM radios and learn the basics of Morse Code.

Visit us at the Multicultural Festival

The Museum will have a booth at the Welcome to Stittsville Multicultural Festival again this year. The festival showcases Stittsville’s diverse community, promotes new connections with residents, and welcomes new immigrants. Last year’s event was a huge success with over 800 people attending and we engaged with new Canadians who were eager to learn about the history of their community. This year’s event takes place on Saturday, June 15 from 12 – 4 PM at Village Square Park in Stittsville. Hope to see you there!

As staff will be offsite for the Welcome to Stittsville Multicultural Festival, the Museum will be closed on Saturday, June 15th.