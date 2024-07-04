Goulbourn Museum News: summer programs, digitization station, board news and St. Thomas Anglican Church fire of 60 years ago

In June we launched our new digitization station which is located in the Museum’s history centre and available to the public during open hours. It offers the technology to help you preserve your family collections such as old letters, photos, and slides. If you want to learn how to use the digitization equipment, you can email info@goulbournmuseum.ca to arrange an introductory session. If you’re already familiar with the equipment, simply come to the Museum during open hours and get started! Remember to bring a USB stick for saving your files! During the summer the Museum is open Thursday to Sunday from 10 AM to 4 PM.

New Officers Appointed to Museum Board

At last month’s Board Meeting, a brand new Executive was voted in. The new Officers are as follows:

Jen Rowland, Chairperson

Phil Sweetnam, Vice Chairperson

Jazmin Lopez Muga, Treasurer

Jamie Burton, Secretary

The new Executive is joining Directors: Tanya Hein, Jennifer Smith, Tanis Capello, Barry Gray and Lesley McKay.

Phil Sweetnam is an inaugural member and has served on the Executive for years, most recently as Treasurer. If you know Phil, you know that our Museum is just one of many local organizations that benefits from his generous volunteer contributions. Phil was recognized for this very reason at the recent Stittsville Volunteer Awards. He was named The Roger Griffiths Memorial Citizen of the Year which is awarded annually to an individual who best exemplifies community involvement and participation! Congratulations Phil, and thank you for all that you do for Goulbourn Museum!

Speaking of Volunteering…

We’re currently looking for volunteers to help at our Summer Seekers children’s programs on Saturday, July 20th and Saturday, August 17th from 10 AM – 2 PM each day. Summer Seekers is a family program aimed at teaching children ages 4-11 about local history through games, crafts, and activities. This year we’re doing an Olympics themed day in July and a Victorian Tea Party theme in August. Participants rotate between five different activity stations and we’re looking for volunteers to assist at each of the stations. If you’re interested in helping, or would like more information, please email info@goulbournmuseum.ca.

Summer Seekers Programs

Summer Olympics at Goulbourn Museum – Saturday, July 20 – 10:00am – 2:00pm

Join us as we celebrate the 2024 Summer Olympics with fun sports challenges and craft activities! There will be a chance to win prizes and everyone will learn a little history about the games which got their start in ancient Greece 3,000 years ago! We’ll also be highlighting some of the Olympic athletes and Olympic artefacts from Goulbourn Township! The event takes place from 10 AM to 2 PM on July 20th and is a drop-in format. Activities are geared to kids ages 4-11 and cost is $5 per child. (Parents/guardians must stay onsite.) Space is limited so we encourage you to reserve your child’s spot in advance, otherwise it will be first-come, first-served on event day, or while supplies last. Click on the link to register.

Mind Your Manners! Victorian Tea Party – Saturday, August 17 – 10:00am – 2:00pm

Mark your calendars! Our second Summer Seekers program is going to be a Victorian Tea Party and picnic with dress up, etiquette lessons and lots of crafts including hat making and calling cards! Registration details coming soon!

New Donation: Red Cross Notebook

(Richmond Red Cross notebook donated by Janet Reid.)

A Richmond Red Cross notebook from 1939-1941 is the newest addition to the Museum’s collections. Although ordinary in every way on the outside, this notebook contains a first-hand account of the Richmond community’s Second World War effort on the home front. READ MORE….

60th Anniversary of St. Thomas Anglican Church Fire

60 years ago, on June 26, 1964, a severe electrical storm with hailstones the size of golf balls descended on Stittsville. The storm caused a major fire, an accident resulting in the loss of two lives, and significant damage to surrounding grain and corn fields. In Stanley Corners, directly beside what is now the Museum building, lightning struck the finial atop the St. Thomas Church’s steeple and the building caught fire. Flames spread to the roof of the Church which had been insulated with wood shavings.

Firefighters tore apart the roof and pulled down the ceiling to extinguish the fire. The interior of the church was covered in debris. Unfortunately, despite the best efforts of all involved, the roof was so badly damaged the structure was no longer usable.

Thanks to the bravery of the firefighters and parishioners, many objects were rescued from the burning church. Among the items recovered were seven stained glass windows which are now prominently displayed at St. Thomas Anglican Church in Stittsville. View more photos HERE.

The church’s finial and a stone monument remain in the St. Thomas Anglican Cemetery, beside the Goulbourn Museum, marking the former location of the church.