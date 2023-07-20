Goulbourn Museum seeking heritage enthusiasts to join 2023 museum board

Combine a love of heritage with your personal skills and play a role in the success of the Goulbourn Museum.

The Goulbourn Museum is governed by an elected Board of Directors which meets at 4:00pm on the second Thursday of every second month. The Board currently has three vacancies and is seeking a Call for Nominations from members of the community who share a pride in Goulbourn’s heritage to join the Museum Board. Nominations are not permitted from the floor at the Annual General Meeting and must be seconded by a member of the Museum.

Elections will take place at the Annual General Meeting of the Museum at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 10th, via Zoom virtual meeting space.

Only current voting members of the Goulbourn Museum are eligible to stand for election or vote for the Board of Directors as determined by the organization’s membership list as of Thursday, August 3, 2023. To update your membership status, please complete this Membership Form.

Deadline for nominations is at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, July 30th, 2023. Please use the following link to complete the Application for Directorship. To apply, candidates are asked to provide a statement describing the skills, knowledge and experience they can offer the Goulbourn Museum.

If you would like more information or have any questions about joining the Goulbourn Museum Board of Directors, please feel free to contact the Museum at info@goulbournmuseum.ca.

Goulbourn Museum shares the story of Ottawa’s oldest military settlement and early life in the former Goulbourn Township. Located just south of Stittsville on Huntley Road, Goulbourn Museum houses a diverse collection of artefacts and many interactive exhibitions. These include The 100th Regiment of Foot, dedicated to the soldiers who settled Goulbourn Township in 1818; Goulbourn Township’s Pioneers, about early life in the communities; and The Village Store where children can dress in costume to barter or shop for supplies. The Goulbourn Museum preserves and interprets material significant to the Goulbourn Township area before, during, and after its incorporation.