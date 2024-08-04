Goulbourn Sports Wall of Fame being resurrected as Stittsville Sports Hall of Fame – seeking nominations

The Goulbourn Sports Wall of Fame is being moved from the Johnny Leroux Community Centre and will be resurrected at the CARDELRec Complex-Goulbourn on Shea Road. The new location will be re-named the Stittsville Sports Hall of Fame.

Awards presented to locally recognized athletes for their achievements began in 1994 with the first nine inductees named to the Goulbourn Sports Wall of Fame. Individual plaques with each athlete’s photo and a summary of their achievements hung on the entrance wall at the Johnny Leroux arena with many additions over the years. These plaques have been removed and are being rejuvenated to be displayed again in their new home.

A Selection Committee has been formed to select names for the plaque display in its new home. The committee members are asking for nominations for Stittsville athletes (both alive and posthumously) and teams who have been successful in the field of sports. The committee is made up of:

Bob Mills, Goulbourn’s former Parks and Recreation Direct

Allan Ryan, former Goulbourn Councillor

Ross Bradley, former Stittsville businessman

Scott Phelan, Past-President of the Stittsville Minor Hockey Association

Ross McGregor, A 20-year coach of the minor ball in Stittsville

Bob Mills, Chair of the 2024 Selection Committee, wanted to “ensure that John Curry was given credit for coming up with the original idea and concept of establishing a Sports Wall of Fame for recognizing Goulbourn’s athletes. Since amalgamation, the Wall of Fame has never been updated by the City of Ottawa. Some of the plaques needed repair and new very deserving local athletes needed to be recognized as well. The concept of updating and revitalizing the current Wall of Fame to a Hall of Fame at the new Rec Centre was initiated by Allan Ryan who wanted to resurrect this project to properly honor our local athletes once again.”

Allan Ryan stated, “sports has always been an integral part of our community and those who have reached the highest levels in their respective sports should be recognized once again for their efforts. The new Sports Hall of Fame will do just that. We also hope it will help to inspire our next generation of young athletes to reach their best in their respective sports.”

Ryan also shared, “This project for our local sports community is brought to reality thanks to the generosity of Mr. Bob Bent from Stittsville Home Hardware. Bob was the first person I called to ask for funding support for this initiative and, without any hesitation, he was on board with the total cost of the funding for all the new plaques. Bob is such an active member of this community and is always there to support good local causes.”

“I want to personally thank Bob for his support and, on behalf of our Selection Committee, for his financial support to help make this new Hall of Fame a reality. It is gong to be a wonderful addition to our local community for years to come and recognize the great local athletes in our community,” added Ryan.

To celebrate and recognize Stittsville individual athletes and teams who have had significant success in sports locally and then went on to compete at the provincial, national, international or Olympics levels, Stittsville residents are asked to submit nominations using the nomination form by August 15, 2024. Nominations may also be made posthumously. Bob Mills can also be reached by email at: rhbobmills@gmail.com should you have any questions.

From the submissions received, selections will be made and an event will be held to celebrate Stittsville’s athletes in late November, 2024.