Goulbourn Township Historical Society continues to preserve our history and heritage

(The Goulbourn Township Historical Society elected a new 2024-25 Executive at their Annual General Meeting held on January 20 at the Richmond Legion. Front row l-r: Lee Boltwood, Director; Mark Heckman, President; John Bottriell, Treasurer; Back row l-r: Hélène Rivest, Secretary; Allan McCarville, Director; Cathy Skinner, Director; and, Roger Young, Vice-President. Photo: provided)

Established in 1977, the Goulbourn Township Historical Society (GTHS) has been diligently collecting and sharing the heritage and family histories of the former Goulbourn Township that had encompassed the communities of Stittsville, Hazeldean, Richmond, Munster Hamlet, Ashton, Stanley’s Corners, Stapledon, Mansfield and the surrounding rural areas. Over the years, this volunteer-driven group has successfully kept our local history alive with its monthly speaker and presentation programs, quarterly newsletters, community involvement, school programs and other special events.

Through the Goulbourn Township History & Family Research Centre, located at the Stittsville Public Library, the organization shares with the public accessible diverse archives and research resources. History is shared through public engagement such as community participation in Stittsville’s Art in the Park, the annual Ottawa Heritage Day and the annual parade hosted by the Richmond Fair. Local and Canadian history is also promoted in partnership with local secondary school educators through the GTHS annual scholarship. The annual scholarship recognizes the achievement for a Grade 10 student in the study of Canadian history.

With a new Board of Directors and Executive, the GTHS is busily planning many exciting events and activities for the upcoming year for all to enjoy and learn about our local history. They look forward to sharing this past history and heritage with you.

For more information about the GTHS, visit their website at www.goulbournhistoricalsociety.org. You can follow the group on Facebook and should you have any inquiries or wish to volunteer send an email to President@goulbournhistoricalsociety.org or info@goulbournhistoricalsociety.org. For inquires regarding the Goulbourn Township History and Family Research Centre, send an email to History-Centre@goulbournhistoricalsociety.org.