Halloween Safety: Tips to keep you and your family safe from Ottawa Police Services

With Halloween just around the corner, the Ottawa Police Service wants to remind everyone to stay safe, whether you’re trick-or-treating, driving, or celebrating.

Here are some tips to ensure that this spooky holiday remains safe for all:

Trick-or-Treaters:

Be Seen: Make sure kids are visible. Give them flashlights, glow sticks, or reflective tape.

Make sure kids are visible. Give them flashlights, glow sticks, or reflective tape. Use the Sidewalk: Always walk on sidewalks or paths. Cross streets at crosswalks or intersections, and don’t run between parked cars.

Always walk on sidewalks or paths. Cross streets at crosswalks or intersections, and don’t run between parked cars. Stay in Groups: Young children should always be with an adult. Older kids should consider going with friends. Make sure they have a charged phone and a plan in case they get separated.

Young children should always be with an adult. Older kids should consider going with friends. Make sure they have a charged phone and a plan in case they get separated. Never go inside a house to get treats.

Always have your treats checked by an adult before eating them.

Keep pets who may be easily spooked away from the door and trick-o-treaters

Drivers:

Stay Alert: Be on the lookout for excited trick-or-treaters who may not be paying attention to traffic. Drive slowly, and be ready to stop.

Be on the lookout for excited trick-or-treaters who may not be paying attention to traffic. Drive slowly, and be ready to stop. Avoid Distractions: Put your phone away and focus on the road. Distracted driving can turn a fun night into a dangerous or tragic night.

Plan Ahead: If you’re going to a Halloween party, plan a safe ride home. Drive sober, or use a designated driver, ride share or public transportation. As always, if you see something suspicious, suspect an impaired driver or find yourself in an emergency, call 911.

We hope that everyone has a safe and fun Halloween!