Nestled in the heart of Stittsville, Handfashioned Fine Craft is more than just a craft shop; it’s a haven for those who can appreciate the artistry and individuality that comes with handcrafted goods.

As you step through the doors, you’re greeted by an array of meticulously crafted items, each unique piece molded and perfected by the hands of Canadian artisans, weaving their creativity and passion into each item.

(Owner Kim Koerner holds a beautiful hand-crafted glass bowl available for the Christmas season.)

A visit to Handfashioned Fine Craft is a sensory journey. The displays are radiant, thoughtfully arranged, and ever-changing, allowing visitors to be captivated by each and every item.

Each nook and cranny is filled with hidden treasures to be explored. From handmade jewelry, intricately designed pottery, unique textiles, or one of the many other extravagant artistic pieces here at Handfashioned, every door and drawer has something waiting for you to discover.

What sets Handfashioned Fine Craft apart from other craft shops is its commitment to supporting local artisans. The shop serves as a platform for skilled Canadian artisans to showcase their talents and creativity, and reflects the diversity of artistic expression found within Canada.

At Handfashioned Fine Craft, you’ll discover an exquisite selection of handmade items from talented artisans such as Cedar Mountain Studios, Brighter Sky Boutique, Judith Dubord, Atlantic Pewter, and many more. This diverse range of artists contributes to the unique and captivating collection awaiting you at Handfashioned.

Founded in 2022 by Kim Koerner, Handfashioned Fine Craft has made an incredible journey from when it first opened this year in May. Since opening, there has been a steady flow of customers looking to show their support and immerse themselves into the world of fine craft.

The success of Handfashioned Fine Craft so far goes to show that despite changing trends and modernization, there is a lasting charm and attractiveness about handcrafted goods that no machine can replicate.

As you explore the shop and engage with the array of unique creations, you’ll discover a world where tradition meets innovation, and where each purchase becomes a meaningful connection between customer and artist.

Whether you’re captivated by the colourful mysteries of hand-blown glass, drawn to the warmth of handmade kitchenware, or enchanted by the beauty of handcrafted bags and accessories, Handfashioned Fine Craft has something for everyone.

This holiday season, you can come on by and take a look at the variety of Christmas items they have to offer, including beautiful glass-blown and leather ornaments and festive cards.

So come on down to Handfashioned Fine Craft here in Stittsville, where you can experience the celebration of Canadian craftsmanship and witness firsthand the artistry and dedication that make each piece truly unique.

Whether you’re looking for something special for a loved one, a treat for yourself, or a solution for that hard-to-shop-for person, Handfashioned Fine Craft has it all!

You can visit their shop at 6150 Hazeldean Road, Unit D in Stittville, or access their website here. For additional updates, be sure to follow Handfashioned Fine Craft on Facebook.