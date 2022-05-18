Have what it takes to be a volunteer firefighter? Ottawa Fire Services are recruiting

Ottawa Fire Services is seeking new recruits to become volunteer firefighters. It’s not for everyone, but check all the qualifications that apply to you. You may already have what it takes to be a volunteer firefighter.

Qualifications

You are 18 or older. You have a valid G Ontario driver’s license. You live or work in an area served by a volunteer fire station. They can all be found in or near Ottawa’s rural villages. Cumberland

Vars

Navan

Osgoode

Metcalfe

Greely

Manotick

Richmond

North Gower

Dunrobin

Kinburn

Fitzroy Harbour

Constance Bay

Carp

Goulburn You want to contribute to your community in a meaningful way, perhaps because you expect it to be part of this community for years to come. Your personal and work schedules are flexible enough to accommodate the demands of a volunteer firefighter. You enjoy taking on exciting challenges and acquiring new skills such as: Basic life-saving medical training

Fire prevention certification

Learning to drive one of these…

Firefighting requires courage, caring for the community, teamwork and trust. It is about protecting and serving the lives of residents, neighbours, family and friends in your community.

If this sounds like you, then visit ottawa.ca/volunteerfirefighters to learn more about making one of the best decisions of your life.