“Having Relations” – romance, comedy and all things Irish coming to Kanata Theatre

Another delightful and comedic play is taking the stage at Kanata Theatre. With an Irish touch to it, “Having Relations” is the perfect play for the St. Paddy’s crowd – or any time of the year, really. “Having Relations” is a romantic comedy that follows Declan O’Doyle, a rural Ontario boy obsessed with…well, having relations. He dreams about it, talks about little else, and has now turned to the internet to assist his search. “This extremely funny Canadian 3-hander romantic comedy by Sarah Quick is a fun exploration of long-distance relationships, adventure, and family ties. A play about love, sex, and all things Irish!”

(Katie Torresan as Victoria MacCarthy and Braydon Hall as Declan O’Doyle rehearsing a scene for their performance in the Kanata Threatre play, “Having Relations”.)

“Having Relations” boasts a small but mighty cast of three experienced actors: Braydon Hall as Declan O’Doyle, Katie Torresan as Victoria MacCarthy, and Kathleen Walsh in two separate roles as Cheryl O’Doyle and Moira MacCarthy. Director Val Bogan has more than 40 years of experience in local theatre as a stage manager and director. This will be her first time directing at the Kanata Theatre.

(Rehearsals for the Kanata Theatre play “Having Relations”. Character Declan O’Doyle appears in a scene with Kathleen Walsh (who plays his mother Cheryl). Kathleen Walsh (who plays Victoria’s mother, Moira) appears in a scene with character Victoria McCarthy.)

Showing from March 21st to April 1st, catch one of the evening performances of “Having Relations” at Kanata’s Ron Maslin Playhouse Tuesday to Saturday at 7:30 p.m. New this year, Kanata Theatre is pleased to offer an additional matinee performance on Sunday, March 26th at 2:30 p.m.

Purchase tickets online or by calling the box office at 613-831-4435.