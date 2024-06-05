Heat spike poses a danger to Ottawa’s pets

High temperatures forecasted for Ottawa today pose a great danger to pets left alone in cars, warns the Ottawa Humane Society.

“Dogs die in hot cars,” said Sharon Miko, OHS President & CEO. “Temperatures in vehicles rise extremely quickly — even with windows open. Pets can overheat, leading to brain damage and even death.”

The temperature is expected to reach the 30s today, and will pose a great danger to pets left in vehicles.

If you see an animal alone in a vehicle with the owner nowhere in sight, dial 911. Signs of heatstroke in dogs include:

Rapid heartbeat

Heavy panting

Lethargy

Lack of co-ordination

Weakness or muscle tremors

Unconsciousness

Glazed eyes

Convulsions

“High temperatures can quickly kill an animal left alone in a car,” said Miko. “If you’re running an errand, leave your pet at home. Don’t take the risk. It’s a choice that could make the difference between life and death for your best friend.”

The OHS has also released a video PSA to remind the community to protect dogs from hot cars.