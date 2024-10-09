Hero’s Ridge honours Veterans at Senator’s home hockey games

The Ottawa Senators pay homage to the brave men and women who serve our country along with Lépine Apartments, a prominent member of the Ottawa community, who have shared our commitment to veterans since 2015 as partners in creating and maintaining Hero’s Ridge.

The Ottawa Senators and Lepine Apartments have again renewed their offer of honoring a Veteran at each of the 2024/25 season Senator’s home games.

At each home game, a Canadian Armed Forces veteran and their family enjoy time together in Hero’s Ridge – a 200-level box suite at Canadian Tire Centre.



The submission process is extremely easy with the following.

The submission process requires:
- The name and point of contact information of both the veteran and their branch president (to ensure the veteran is aware of being nominated)
- A short bio with the following information:
  - Years of service
  - Their trade/classification
  - Deployments if applicable
  - Rank attained

All nominations are to be forwarded using the submission form and sent electronically to the Zone G5 Deputy Commander, Brent Craig at: brentcraig791@gmail.com



Please clink on the links below for the policy and submission form:

