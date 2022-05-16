Highly anticipated Blossom Fest returning after three years

(Mandy Hambly, the organizer and inspiration behind Blossom Fest greets participants at the ‘Welcome Desk’ for the 2019 inaugural festival day. Photos: Stittsville Central)

After three years, the highly anticipated Blossom Fest is scheduled to kick off their second annual event next Sunday, May 22nd.

The event will take place at 27 Hobin Street in Stittsville at Crossing Bridge Park between 10:00 A.M and 2:00 P.M.

(From a stiltwalker to Ty the Magic Guy, the crowds were kept entertained all day. Many of the acts are returning for Blossom Fest 2022.)

On top of plenty of different lawn games, sports, and activities, guests at Blossom Fest will also have the opportunity to participate in: a Seniors and Kids Art Show, listen to live music, take part in an Indigenous workshop, interact with a variety of exciting animals with The Zoo Crew, and even take home their very own book, bike, and tree completely free of charge as long as supplies last.

Eco West Enders will be providing the ‘free’ up-cycled materials to decorate your bike for the Family Bike Parade.

There will also be a vendor Marketplace where guests can purchase all kinds of goodies, as well as the Scratch Box Gastro and Holmespun Ice Cream trucks for lunch and a sweet treat.

(Just some of the art created by the students at A. Lorne Cassidy Elementary School for Blossom Fest.)

Mandy Hambly, director of Blossom Fest confessed that she’s looking forward to “watching kids run and scream happily as their parents drink coffee and enjoy cubano sandwiches,” adding that “I want parents to be able to let the kids roam a bit, knowing they will be safe and can be seen anywhere on the Fest grounds.”

“We have a really great stage (thank you Cavanagh Construction!), with DJ Flash Prime, MC Sarah Boyd from MoveCamp Canada, Luv2Groove show and Ty the Magic Guy,” Mandy gushed. “I want kids to see and hear things new to them – like harp music, tug-o-wars and Indigenous kids’ games. I strive for no-tech, old-fashioned fun.”

(The vendors lined up with their artisan displays.)

While Blossom Fest is just under a week away, they are still looking for donations. Any books, bikes, or children’s prizes are welcome.

They are also looking for six hay bales to borrow, which will be promptly returned following the event.

Guests are reminded to bring full water bottles, plenty of sunscreen, hats, weather appropriate clothing, and cash for the vendor Marketplace as well as the Red Cross Canada fundraiser for Ukraine.

Guests are also welcome to nominate local figures to be dunked in the dunk tanks at 1:30pm in support of Ukraine.

Blossom Fest will no doubt be a fun and exciting day for people of all ages, but director Mandy Hambly wants to remind guests that, “We strive to be an eco-friendly event, and we ask that all Fest goers take their rubbish with them, or use one of the recycling bins onsite.”

There will be bike racks available onsite as well. Guests are also welcome to take the bus, the closest bus stops being Wildpine/Main Street, and Stonepath/Westridge.

(A little rain didn’t keep the crowds away!)

For those who cannot bike or take the bus, parking will be available at 27 Hobin Street behind A. Lorne Cassidy Elementary School.

These past two years have been difficult for everyone, so take a few hours to relax and treat yourself to some fun.

Even if you can’t stay for the full event, don’t be afraid to drop in for some exciting activities, games and contests.

For more information and to follow Blossom Fest, visit the Facebook page.