Holiday season schedule changes for the City of Ottawa

The City of Ottawa would like to remind residents of the following schedule changes for the holiday season between Sunday, December 24, 2023 and Monday, January 1, 2024.

Client Service Centres

The City’s 3-1-1 Contact Centre will be open for urgent matters only. Please visit ottawa.ca/311 for more information.

All services at Ottawa City Hall (110 Laurier Avenue West), Ben Franklin Place (101 Centrepointe Drive), Kanata (580 Terry Fox Drive), Orleans (255 Centrum Boulevard) and the City’s Provincial Offences Court at 100 Constellation Drive will be closed on Monday, December 25, Tuesday, December 26, and Monday, January 1.

The Metcalfe, West Carleton, and North Gower Client Service Centres will be closed from Monday, December 18 to Friday, January 5.

The Business Licensing Centre at 735 Industrial Avenue will be closed on Monday, December 25, Tuesday, December 26, and Monday, January 1.

The City of Ottawa Spay and Neuter Clinic at 26 Concourse Gate will be closed from Friday, December 22 until Monday, January 1. It will reopen on Tuesday, January 2.

Green bin, recycling and garbage collection

There will be no curbside or multi-residential green bin, recycling, garbage or bulky item collection on Christmas Day, Monday, December 25 or New Year’s Day, Monday, January 1. The pick-up will take place on the following day. In addition, the collection will be delayed by one day for the remainder of the week.

Residents can sign up to receive reminders and service alerts for their waste collection day by email or phone call at ottawa.ca/CollectionCalendar. They can also can download the Ottawa Collection Calendar mobile app for Apple or Android devices to confirm their collection day.

or devices to confirm their collection day. The Trail Waste Facility will be closed on Monday, December 25 and Monday, January 1. It will be open on Boxing Day from 7 am to 6 pm. For Trail Waste Facility hours, visit ottawa.ca.

Christmas trees will be picked up on your regular collection day. Please remove all decorations. Christmas trees in plastic bags or frozen into a snowbank will not be collected.

Parking

Free parking will be available at City Hall (110 Laurier Avenue West), from Sunday, December 24 at 4 pm until Tuesday, December 26 at 7 am, and from Sunday, December 31 at 4 pm until Monday, January 1 at 7 am.

The ByWard Market Garage at 70 Clarence Street and the Dalhousie Garage at 141 Clarence Street will offer free parking from Sunday, December 24 at 4 pm until Tuesday, December 26 at 7 am, and from Sunday, December 31 at 4 pm until Monday, January 1 at 7 am.

At these facilities, exit gates will be placed in the ‘up’ position during these time periods to allow for free exits. If a vehicle remains in the garage when the gate goes to the ‘down’ position, drivers are responsible to pay for the full time spent in the garage.

All other City parking regulations apply.

Transit Services

OC Transpo holiday service will run from Monday, December 25 to Friday, January 5. Visit octranspo.com for information on hours of operation, frequency adjustments and schedules for bus routes and O-Train Line 1 during the holidays.

With the 2-for-1 DayPass, two customers, 13 years of age or older, can ride all day for the price of one DayPass. The 2-for-1 deal is valid on Monday, December 25, Tuesday, December 26 and every Saturday and Sunday. Kids 12 years of age or younger can ride for free throughout the year on OC Transpo buses, the O-Train and Para Transpo.

Free transit service will be provided on Sunday, December 31. Ride for free on New Year’s Eve after 6 pm courtesy of Safer Roads Ottawa and MADD.

Use the Travel Planner or Transit, the recommended app for OC Transpo customers, to plan your New Year’s Eve trip. O-Train Line 1 will run until 2 am, after which night bus service will run through downtown. Line 2 bus service will run until 1 am and trips will be added on other busy bus routes. Fare gates will be open, and OC Transpo will have staff at some stations to help customers.

Winter Service Changes: Routes 261 and 263 will be changed to operate via Palladium Drive to Highway 417 to improve service to the community surrounding Derreen Avenue. As part of this change, these routes will be removed from stops on Huntmar Drive between Palladium Drive and Cyclone Taylor Boulevard, and from the Canadian Tire Centre bus loop. Service to the Canadian Tire Centre will be maintained on Routes 62 and 162, and on 400 series routes for events.

Some trips on 600-series school routes may be shifted by up to 15 minutes earlier in the morning or up to 15 minutes later in the afternoon, to allow more reliable service system-wide. Use

Routes 261 and 263 will be changed to operate via Palladium Drive to Highway 417 to improve service to the community surrounding Derreen Avenue. As part of this change, these routes will be removed from stops on Huntmar Drive between Palladium Drive and Cyclone Taylor Boulevard, and from the Canadian Tire Centre bus loop. Service to the Canadian Tire Centre will be maintained on Routes 62 and 162, and on 400 series routes for events. Some trips on 600-series school routes may be shifted by up to 15 minutes earlier in the morning or up to 15 minutes later in the afternoon, to allow more reliable service system-wide. Use Winter Service Changes: Some trips on 600-series school routes may be shifted by up to 15 minutes earlier in the morning or up to 15 minutes later in the afternoon, to allow more reliable service system-wide. Use OC Transpo’s Travel Planner to confirm any changes to your trip times.

Some trips on 600-series school routes may be shifted by up to 15 minutes earlier in the morning or up to 15 minutes later in the afternoon, to allow more reliable service system-wide. Use OC Transpo’s Travel Planner to confirm any changes to your trip times. Customers can get real-time schedule information, 24 hours a day, by using the Transit app, calling 613-560-1000 or texting 560560 plus their four-digit bus stop number or first three letters of the station name. Standard rates apply.

OC Transpo Customer Service (613-560-5000) will be open throughout the holidays to help customers with schedules and trip planning, including: Sunday, December 24 from 8 am to 9 pm Monday, December 25 from 9 am to 5 pm Tuesday, December 26 from 7 am to 9 pm Sunday, December 31 from 8 am to 9 pm Monday, January 1 from 9 am to 5 pm

The Rideau Centre OC Transpo Customer Service Centre will be closed on Monday, December 25 and Monday, January 1. It will be open: Sunday, December 24 from 10 am to 5 pm Tuesday, December 26 from 10 am to 7 pm Sunday, December 31 from 10 am to 5 pm All other OC Transpo Customer Service Centres currently remain closed.

Para Transpo: Para Transpo will operate a holiday service on Christmas, Boxing and New Year’s Days. Regular scheduled trips are automatically cancelled, but customers may book trips for these days by using My Para Transpo or by calling 613-560-5000 up to seven days in advance. Customers are reminded to suspend their regular booking if they will be on vacation during the holiday season. Para Transpo phone reservation and information / cancellation lines will be available over the holidays during regular hours, except for Sunday, December 24, when the information / cancellation line will be available until 3 am. Para Transpo customers can also text 57272 to connect with customer service representatives from 6 am to 12:30 am, or until 3 am on Sunday, December 24. To contact Para Transpo regarding holiday scheduling, visit octranspo.com or call 613-560-5000.

The taxi coupon line will be closed Monday, December 25, Tuesday, December 26 and Monday, January 1.

OC Transpo Lost and Found will close at 2 pm on Friday, December 22 and Friday, December 29, at 4 pm on Wednesday, December 27 and Thursday, December 28, and will be closed all day on Tuesday, December 26 and Tuesday, January 2.

For more information on holiday service, visit octranspo.com or call 613-560-5000. You can also connect with OC Transpo through Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Recreation and cultural services

Pools, arenas and fitness centres will operate on modified schedules during the holiday season, including public swimming, fitness and public skating facilities. Please check ottawa.ca for Winter Break drop-in schedules.

Some holiday-themed registered programs will be offered at community centres and arenas. Browse register.ottawa.ca or check with your facility to register.

The City’s four refrigerated outdoor rinks are open, weather permitting. Check the alert status on the homepage of ottawa.ca before going.

Jim Tubman Chevrolet Rink has scheduled activities that may be altered for the Winter Break.

Community outdoor rinks will open after the weather is favourable for ice-making.

Sledding hills will be open, weather permitting. Check the alert status on the homepage of ottawa.ca.

Shenkman Arts Centre will be closed Sunday, December 24 to Wednesday, December 27, and on Monday, January 1. Check shenkmanarts.ca for modified holiday hours.

The Box Office at Meridian Theatres @ Centrepointe will be closed Sunday, December 24 to Sunday, January 14.

Archives Branch (James Bartleman Centre and the Rideau Archives) will be closed from Tuesday, December 19 to Monday, January 1.

Ottawa Public Health

The Site program office and supervised consumption services at 179 Clarence Street will be closed on Monday, December 25, Tuesday, December 26, and Monday, January 1. The Site mobile van will be closed on Sunday, December 24 and Sunday, December 31 but will otherwise operate as usual from 5 am to 11:30 pm.

Visit the ParentingInOttawa web page for vaccination clinic hours and availability.

Visit the COVID-19 Vaccine web page for vaccination clinic hours and availability.

The Sexual Health Clinic and satellite clinics will be closed Monday, December 25, Tuesday, December 26, and Monday, January 1.

The Ottawa Public Health Contact Centre will be closed on Monday, December 25, Tuesday, December 26, and Monday, January 1.

Dental clinics will be closed on Monday, December 25, Tuesday, December 26, and Monday, January 1.

The Parenting-In-Ottawa drop-ins will be closed on Monday, December 25, Tuesday, December 26, and Monday, January 1.

Employment and Social Services

All four Employment and Social Services offices will be closed on Monday, December 25, Tuesday, December 26 and Monday, January 1: 370 Catherine Street 2339 Ogilvie Road 100 Constellation Drive 2020 Walkley Road



Municipal child care services

All municipal child care centres will be closed on Monday, December 25, Tuesday, December 26, and Monday, January 1.

will be closed on Monday, December 25, Tuesday, December 26, and Monday, January 1. Parents are advised to check the operating hours of their child care centre during the holiday season.

Ottawa Public Library