Household hazardous waste events for 2022

With the safety and wellbeing of the environment and waste collection workers in mind, The City of Ottawa will be providing hazardous waste collection events to give the community safe options for hazardous waste disposal.

Because household hazardous waste (HHW) contains harmful chemicals that put people and animals at risk, items that fall under this category cannot be disposed of through regular waste collection services.

Some common examples of household hazardous waste that must be disposed of appropriately include but are not limited to are:

Pesticides and fertilizers

Paint

Aerosol containers

Batteries

Pool chemicals

Hair dye

Pharmaceuticals

For any items you’re not sure how to dispose of, check out the Waste Explorer provided by The City of Ottawa. This tool will tell you exactly how to dispose of your household items, as well as any retailers in Ottawa that accept household hazardous waste year-round.

To ensure that hazardous household materials like these are disposed of properly, The City of Ottawa hosts HHW events, where trained and certified professionals safely dispose of this waste according to federal and provincial legislation.

In 2021, The City of Ottawa hosted a total of 9 household hazardous waste collection days. This year, the Public Works Department will be offering 9 events between April 24th, 2022, and October 23rd, 2022.

To view the dates and locations for this year’s Household Hazardous Waste Events, check out The City of Ottawa’s website here.