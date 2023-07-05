How to prioritize women’s health – today and every day

(Stan Tsykov is a Pharmacist and the owner of your local Shoppers Drug Mart at 1300 Stittsville Main Street. Stittsville Central is pleased to share his expertise in health matters.)

Between the hustle at the office and the chaos at home, it can be difficult to find those moments of self-care. But taking the time to put yourselves first is important – not only for your mental well-being but for your overall health, too. In fact, empowering yourselves to take care of your body can make a world of difference in how we function, especially when it comes to managing symptoms and conditions. Whether it’s menopause, UTIs, or menstrual cramps, as your local pharmacist, I am here to support women with their unique healthcare needs at all stages of their lives. Here’s how I can help:

What to know about menopause: Three out of four women experience menopausal symptoms that interfere with their daily lives.1 Symptoms can include hot flashes, bladder control, sleep issues, and mood fluctuations, to name a few.2 To address these symptoms, your local pharmacist can discuss options on how to best manage the symptoms and any long-term concerns.

How to manage UTIs: In Canada, half a million women consult a doctor every year for urinary tract infection treatment.3 In Ontario, pharmacists can assess and prescribe for minor ailments including UTIs. For those who do not have a family doctor or access to a walk-in clinic, your pharmacist is a convenient option to avoid that emergency room visit and get relief quick. Your pharmacist can also discuss preventative methods and tips to avoid reoccurring UTIs. Don’t let a UTI ruin your weekend plans – a quick visit to your local pharmacy will have you back to enjoying yourself in no time.

Learning more about menstrual cramps: Whether you’re a teen or reaching menopause – women can experience period pain at any age. In fact, 80% of women experience period pain.4 There are a variety of over-the-counter recommendations, such as ibuprofen and naproxen, and lifestyle adjustments, such as yoga and rest. Pharmacists can give you guidance on all of these aspects, so be sure to consult them for their advice. Fortunately, as of this year, women in Ontario who experience dysmenorrhea (period pain) can be assessed and prescribed treatment by their pharmacists. Gone are the days when period pain keeps us from living our everyday lives, whether you want to eat some ice cream on the couch or play ultimate frisbee like the commercials suggest, don’t suffer with the pain that comes with periods, ask your pharmacist for advice.

Next time you have a question or concern about a women’s health topic, check in with your local pharmacist for quick and convenient support.

Stan Tsykov is a pharmacist and owner of your local Shoppers Drug Mart in Stittsville. Visit the local Shopper’s Drug Mart website at ShoppersDrugMart.ca to find all of your health needs.

1 The Menopause Foundation of Canada.

https://menopausefoundationcanada.ca/#:~:text=3%20out%20of%204%20women,before%20the%20age%20of%2030. Accessed June 7 2023.

2 National Institute on Aging. What is menopause? Available at https://www.nia.nih.gov/health/what-

menopause#:~:text=For%20other%20women%2C%20the%20menopausal,medications%20to%20treat%20their%20symptoms. Accessed June 7 2023.

3 Canada Kidney Foundation. Urinary tract infections. Available at

https://kidney.ca/CMSPages/GetFile.aspx?guid=277b1484-9728-4c55-ad82-befb48060273. Accessed

June 7 2023.

4 Women’s Health Concern. Period pain. Available at https://www.womens-health-concern.org/wp-

content/uploads/2022/12/20-WHC-FACTSHEET-Period-Pain-NOV2022-B.pdf. Accessed June 7 2023.