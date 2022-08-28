HUM microgallery introduces the art of Steven Strang in a new installation

Lynda Cronin introduced Stittsville to Ottawa’s first #Hum_microgallery and is pleased to introduce the art of Steven Strang to her gallery. Steven graduated from Canterbury High School in Ottawa where he focused on visual arts and then went on to take university degrees in Cultural Anthropology. His paintings are usually small, similar in size to 16th and 17th century cabinet paintings. Their themes are rooted in his life-long fascinations with mythology, the natural sciences, history, and technology.

The new artwork is entitled, The Cautious Rat and is an acrylic on panel, measuring 5″ X 7″. Rats are our shadow species. They travel and live with us almost everywhere whether we like it or not. Like us, they are highly adaptable to new environments and sometimes cause great damage in the process. They also have a traditional reputation for sensing danger before we do, at least when deserting sinking ships.

Linda tells us, “The Cautious Rat is like a canary in a coal mine but, wisely, it’s equipped itself with a gas mask and warning bell”.

“Steven Strang is an Ottawa based artist who paints in acrylics, oil, watercolours and gouache. Steven also carves bone and antler using tools and techniques from the early Middle Ages. His pieces have been acquired by private collectors in Canada, the USA, Europe, Central and South America, Australia; and his historical reproductions made of antler and bone by Parks Canada and the Smithsonian Institution in the U.S.A.”, Linda proudly added.

(In 2017, Steven (l) was presented with the Wallack’s Award from Michael Wallack (r) for Best 2-D artwork at Ottawa’s, The New Art Festival, in its 25th year of celebrating local artists. It was his painting of a Ram that won Steven the prestigious award.)

You can view Steven’s, The Cautious Rat, at 121 Westridge Drive, here in Stittsville. To view more of Steven’s art, follow his twitter page at: https://twitter.com/alchemicalrat, or visit his website http://steven-strang.squarespace.com.