Recognized for long-time community service – a park is named in honour of Silas Bradley

(Many descendants of Silas Bradley were in attendance for the official naming of the park on July 28, 2024 that now bears his name. With Mayor Mark Sutcliffe and Councillor Glen Gower, family members gathered together after the unveiling of the official Silas Bradley Park plaque. Photos: Stittsville Central)

On a warm July 28th, a large group comprised of family members, friends and residents gathered to attend the official commemorative naming of the Silas Bradley Park in Stittsville. Mayor Mark Sutcliffe and Councillor Glen Gower both emphasized the significance of Silas Bradley’s long-time contribution to the Stittsville community and the importance of honouring him with a park in his name.

Granddaughter, Ellen Faulkner, shared the family’s thanks to Mayor Sutcliffe and Councillor Gower, as well as extending this appreciation to former Councillor Shad Qadri and Mayor Jim Watson for naming a park in her Grandfather’s honour. Ellen shared the history of the many contributions Silas had made to our community during his lifetime. From a dairy farmer to owning Bradley’s Insurance, a leader in municipal politics, involvement in local organizations and his generosity in supporting local activities.

In November 2016, the City had been asked to name a future park in honour of Silas Bradley. Originally, planned for Fernbank Road, the location was moved to complement the amenities of two other planned parks. The new location would be located in the new development of Edenwylde on Orvieto Way. In 2017, the park name in honour of Silas Bradley was approved. In 2020, the public were consulted for feedback on the design of the park. Through these consultations the plan and design was developed with the park opening in 2023.

In 1956, Silas Bradley was seeking a new challenge after retiring from dairy farming. This new chapter in his life would see him founding Bradley’s Insurance and working from a rented one-room property on Main Street. Silas was well-known and greatly respected for his hard work in our community — having been an elected officer for the Hazeldean Loyal Orange Lodge No. 246; Chairman of the South Carleton School Board; Master of the Hazeldean Masonic Lodge; elected Warden of St. Thomas Anglican Church; Justice of the Peace for Carleton County; and a charter member of the Stittsville and District Lion’s Club.

(Silas and Mary-Jane (nee Argue) Bradley. Photo: Bradley family)

With politics playing an interest in Silas’ life, he passed Bradley’s Insurance to his son Sid who had joined his father in 1959. Silas went on to serve as Reeve for eight years when Stittsville became incorporated in 1961. After having been a police village for five years in the Township of Goulbourn – Silas was the first and only of two reeves of the incorporated Village of Stittsville from 1961 until 1968. As Reeve, Silas saw Stittsville established as a municipality on a solid financial footing. He also presided over a period of time when there was considerable new building taking place in Stittsville. Silas was extremely involved in our community – always in leadership roles.

(Silas Bradley’s daughters (l) Beth Burke and (r) Grace Bell with Mayor Mark Sutcliffe and Councillor Glen Gower after the plaque had been unveiled for the official naming of Silas Bradley Park.)

The Silas Bradley Park is located at 910 Orvieto Way, in Stittsville.