Inaugural Ottawa Garden Festival celebrates Ottawa’s garden culture

The nation’s capital proves its ardour for all things floral when the Ottawa Garden Festival spotlights over 75 public gardens and garden activities from August 12 to 21. The 10-day event, which makes its debut during the Year of the Garden, welcomes residents and visitors alike with a vibrant mix of activities in the city’s centre and across the surrounding urban and rural landscape.

“It’s an exciting time as in-person events resume across Ottawa,” says the Hon. Mona Fortier, Member of Parliament for Ottawa–Vanier. “The Government of Canada is pleased to provide funding to Gardens Ottawa to support Ottawa’s first Garden Festival. This celebration of Ottawa’s incredible gardens and gardening culture will instill pride in our city and promote greater tourism in the National Capital Region by showcasing the positive impact of gardens and gardening on our environment and wellbeing.”

The Ottawa Garden Festival includes numerous partnerships with local organizations and businesses such as: Tavern at the Gallery, Art+ Galerie, Lady Dive, Escape Bicycle, NCC, Just Food, Horticultural Societies, Garden Clubs, Master Gardeners, Canadensis, and many others.

“Scotts/Miracle-Gro is delighted to be the presenting sponsor of the inaugural Ottawa Garden Festival, which brings together so many fun activities, creative people and great gardening ideas,” says Karen Stephenson, Scotts’ Director of Regulatory Affairs & Stakeholder Relations. “I know the event is going to be a highlight of Ottawa’s 2022 summer.”

Adds Michel Gauthier, President of Gardens Ottawa, “Ottawa has always had a thriving garden culture and the festival is a great opportunity for everyone to get out and enjoy all we have to offer. I can’t think of a better way to spend part of your August.”

Events – August 12-14

Canadensis Beyond the Edge: Artist Gardens

Ottawa’s award-winning A Company of Fools presents William Shakespeare’s The Tempest

Meet-the-artists and their gardens,

Roaming Wheelbarrow Gardens

Picnic in the garden

Festival highlights include – August 12 to 21

Celebratory Botanica Cocktail: taste the flavours of the garden in the Sunken Garden at Tavern at the Gallery

See Gardens Your Way: On the Garden Promenade: guided and self-guided bus, bike and walking garden tours

gARTden Exhibit at Art+ Galerie

Roaming Wheelbarrow Gardens: wheelbarrow gardens designed by local garden groups with surprise appearances at multiple downtown sites

Gardens for Health: various locations and activities, including Yoga in the Garden, Garden Immersion, and Creative Gardening.

Special Event – August 20

Summer Flower and Edible Show at City Hall: Ontario Horticultural Association District 2 will feature floral arranging demonstrations, edible flowers, questions for gardening experts and recognition of the Ottawa’s Year of the Garden Heroes. This is Ontario’s largest in-person flower show in 2022 and the public can participate in the jury process.

Useful Links to keep up-to-date:

Garden Festival Events on Gardening Calendar : https://gardeningcalendar.ca/ottawa-garden-festival/

: https://gardeningcalendar.ca/ottawa-garden-festival/ Ottawa Garden Festival: https://ottawagardenfestival.ca/

https://ottawagardenfestival.ca/ Instagram: @ottawagardenfestivaldujardin

@ottawagardenfestivaldujardin Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OttawaGardenFestival

About Gardens Ottawa

Gardens Ottawa is the voice of the Ottawa gardening community. The organization encourages recognizing the value and potential that gardens, gardening activities and gardening provide to our community, physical and mental health, and environment. Since its founding, it continues to support the dream of having Ottawa recognized as “A City of Gardens”.

About Scotts

Scotts is more than just a supplier of lawn and gardening products. The company is committed to supporting green space solutions that improve communities nationwide through its special programs and initiatives, such as the Gro for Good grants. Celebrating and appreciating all gardens and gardening, Scotts is also a founding sponsor of the Year of the Garden 2022.