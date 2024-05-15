Innovative Adaptive Living Expo debuts in Ottawa this June

Kyla MacGinnis, RN, BScN, MN, co-founder of the Adaptive Living Expo is a resident of Ashton. Kyla knows first-hand from her work with BuildABLE, the needs of those living with disabilities and chronic illnesses and the importance of the availability of important resources. This Expo promises to connect our community to these important resources, with one segment during the Expo providing education on Fall Prevention – including a light exercise component.

Kyla is a Clinical Nurse Specialist and BuildABLE Co-Founder, a University of Ottawa Adjunct Professor in Community Health Nursing and an Algonquin College Clinical Instructor in Community Health Nursing.

The inaugural Adaptive Living Expo is set to take place on Saturday, June 1st, from 10am to 3pm at the Nepean Sportsplex, marking a ground-breaking milestone in Ottawa’s event calendar. This Expo promises a day of enlightenment, empowerment, and engagement for individuals with disabilities and chronic illnesses, older adults and seniors, as well as their families, caregivers, and allies.

With FREE admission and ample free parking, the Adaptive Living Expo invites attendees to explore a wealth of resources, services, and support tailored to enhance their quality of life. From assistive technologies to wellness programs, mobility solutions to adaptive sports, the Expo boasts a diverse array of exhibitors eager to showcase their offerings and connect with the community.

“We’re thrilled to introduce the Adaptive Living Expo to Ottawa,” said Kyla MacGinnis, event organizer and Clinical Nurse Specialist with BuildABLE. “Our mission is to foster inclusivity, accessibility, and innovation by providing a platform where individuals of all abilities can discover, learn, and thrive.”

Central to the event’s agenda are insightful presentations, covering topics ranging from healthcare advancements, accessibility myths to adaptive recreation opportunities. “There will also be 300 free coffees provided by one of our sponsors, T-Pull!,” MacGinnis adds excitedly.

In addition to the educational component, the Adaptive Living Expo will feature a unique attraction: the “Chronic and Iconic Makers Market”. Showcasing the talent and creativity of disabled and chronically ill artists, this curated market will offer a selection of art, books, crafts, and more for sale. By supporting these artists, attendees can directly contribute to their livelihoods while acquiring one-of-a-kind pieces.

For more information about the expo, including a list of exhibitors, sponsors, and presentation schedules, visit the official website at www.adaptivelivingexpo.com.

The event details are as follows:

Date: Saturday, June 1st, 2024

Time: 10:00 am – 3:00 pm

Location: Nepean Sportsplex (Halls A & B)

Admission: FREE

Parking: FREE

About the Adaptive Living Expo: The is a ground-breaking event dedicated to promoting inclusivity, accessibility, and innovation for individuals with disabilities and chronic illnesses. Through a dynamic showcase of exhibitors, presentations, and the “Chronic and Iconic Makers Market,” the expo aims to empower attendees with resources, support, and opportunities to enhance their quality of life. For more information, visit www.adaptivelivingexpo.com.