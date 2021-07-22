It pays to gas up – Stittsville resident plays Poker Lotto and wins $118,058.40

(Paul Comber of Stittsville won the Poker Lotto All In jackpot and an additional instant win on the ticket – June 7, 2021.)

The next time you decide to play the Poker Lotto, be sure to go ‘All In’. This is what Paul Comber of Stittsville did. He anted up and went ‘All In’ to win the Poker Lotto All In jackpot worth $113,058.40 on June 7, 2021. Paul also won an additional $5,000 on the instant win portion of his Poker Lotto play bringing his total winnings to $118,058.40.

Paul, a 63-year-old retiree, said he was out getting gas one morning when he decided to play Poker Lotto. “I saw queens on the first play, so I asked the cashier to play ALL IN and that’s when I won!”

Paul said the cashier was in more shock than he was. “She looked at me without saying a word and handed me the slip with the amount on it,” he laughed.

He already has some plans in mind for his winnings. “I always wanted to do something for my older brother. He helped me out quite a bit and now I can finally do something for him,” he smiled. “I also have a twin brother that I want to visit in Edmonton.”

Paul also plans on purchasing a new car and investing. “I’m very excited!”

The winning ticket was purchased at Petro Canada on Woodroffe Avenue in Nepean said OLG.

Poker Lotto players can opt for All In for an additional $1 to take a chance on instantly winning a jackpot that starts at $10,000 and grows until it is won.

OLG is currently booking in-person prize claim appointments at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto only for those claims requiring a face-to-face interview. Customers with prizes over $50,000 are asked to call 1-800-387-0098 to discuss prize claim options available. Prize claims up to $49,999.90 should continue to be submitted by mail.