It was used book bliss at the successful ReStore Reads Book Fair

(Volunteers Don Kam and Joanna Bradley were kept busy at the ReStore Reads Book Fair held on August 10 and 11. Customers kept Don’s cash machine ringing and Joanna put on a few miles assisting customers. Photo: Stittsville Central)

On the weekend of August 10 and 11, it was used book bliss for those who attended the ReStore Reads Book Fair on Iber Road. This book sale was the largest ever for the west-end Habitat ReStore and the first to be entirely volunteer-led. An entire side of the ReStore was laden with books all categorized by topic.

When word got out that the ReStore was going to hold the book fair, they received more and more books, in addition to the number already existing, from customers and those wanting to donate their books for a worthy cause. There were over 10,000 books looking for new owners. There were books on shelves, on tables, in nooks and crannies – literally on every available space.

The volunteers, led by Denis Deschênes, spent hours categorizing and setting up the books for the sale. On the opening day of the fair, Robert a volunteer told us, “we had people lining up to get in, and several mentioned it was their first time visiting the ReStore after seeing your article online. It certainly proves that local news coverage matters!”

(Volunteers sorting the donated books in prepared for the August 10-11 ReStore Reads Book Fair.)

The organizers for the book fair had two goals – first, to give customers access to a broad selection of books on all subjects, and second, to expose them to the ReStore and its other product offerings such as new and gently used furniture, appliances, home décor and construction materials.

It was nice to hear this week from Robert, “the sale beat expectations, and that the ReStore itself had a very strong weekend.” I know we may have helped contribute to the success by walking out with a bagful and an arm loaded with books, including a 1929 first edition publication entitled, Politics and Literature – not to mention the other odds and sods that we picked up.

Plans are already in the works for another Book Fair to be held in approximately six months time – we’ll keep you posted.

Proceeds from the ReStore Reads Book Fair will go directly to Habitat Greater Ottawa to support the organization in building more safe and affordable homes that provide a solid foundation for local families.