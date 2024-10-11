It’s Library Month – what’s happening at the Stittsville Branch

October’s featured artist on the Art Space Wall is Stittsville photographer John Edkins. John was featured earlier this year as well. He has been a photographer since his Dad lent the kids his Rolleicord twin-lens reflex camera to take pictures of their model cars (about 65 years ago!). For this month’s exhibit, the theme is “Mirrored Images.” Visit his website at: http://johnedkinsphoto.ca to view more of John’s talent or follow John on his Facebook page for more beautiful images.

It’s Library Month!

October is dedicated to celebrating the places where stories unfold, creativity thrives, and learning has no limits. Each October, we honor Canadian Library Month, and here at Ottawa Public Library (OPL), we are ready to join in the festivities.

This year’s theme at Ottawa Public Library is “Joy of Reading / Joie de lire.”

Reading brings happiness in many forms, and the public library is where that joy truly comes alive. Visit the Stittsville Branch or any location for exciting activities throughout October. Plus, from now until the end of the month, anyone who signs up for a new library card will receive a stylish, eco-friendly Joy of Reading book bag while supplies last! If a new cardholder mentions your referral, both of you will receive a bag. This is OPL’s way of welcoming new readers and celebrating our expanding community of book enthusiasts. Special thanks to the Friends of Ottawa Public Library for helping make all this possible —happy reading!

Program Highlight: Peggy Blair Author Visit

Mark your calendars! The Stittsville branch is excited to welcome author Peggy Blair to talk about her road to getting published, self-publishing her most recent novel Double Vision, and other interesting stories about her life as a mystery writer. This event will be taking place on Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at 6:30pm. Peggy Blair is the award-winning author of the critically acclaimed Inspector Ramirez series. Peggy was a lawyer for more than thirty years and in between writing her novels, she works in real estate in Ottawa. Books will be available for purchase from the author. To register for this event, please click here!

Library Programs at the Stittsville Branch

For other library programs, check out these programs that are available to register. Pick up the latest program flyer or keep the program’s listing webpage bookmarked for easy convenience.

Pet Lovers Death Café – Tuesday, October 22, 2024 – 6:30-8:00pm

Join Sandra Spicer from the Home Hospice Association for a group-directed discussion of pet loss. The Pet Lovers Death Café brings together the pet lover population so that the topic of pet death can be normalized and compassionately discussed through encouraging open discourse and examination. Talking about our experiences and feelings related to the illness and loss of a beloved pet can also open the door to start the conversation about our own dying and death.

Pinecrest-Queensway Employment Services Support – Tuesday, October 29, 2024 – 1:30-2:30pm

Are you looking for work? Unemployed or underemployed? Drop in to meet one-on-one with an Employment Counsellor from the Pinecrest-Queensway Employment Services team. This program runs every second Tuesday from 1:00-3:00 at the Stittsville Branch. Please click on “View Full Schedule” to see the list of upcoming Tuesdays. Any changes to the schedule will be reflected on this program listing.

Stittsville Seniors’ Social – Thursday, October 31, 2024 – 2:00-4:00pm

Join us at the library for a delightful afternoon of camaraderie and creativity at our Senior Social Program. This program offers a welcoming environment where seniors can engage in board games, playing cards, and crafts, fostering both fun and friendship. This program will take place on the last Thursday of each month.

Teens Explore Your Creativity Through Needle Felting – Saturday, November 2, 2024 – 2:00-3:30pm

In this workshop, you’ll learn the basic techniques to start making your own felted creations. Needle felting is the process of transforming animal fibres, like wool, into felt using a special felting needle. Learn how to craft your own needle felted creations! All materials will be provided. Ages 13-17.

Visit the library website for the hours of operation, to access online resources, browse books, search programs and events and more!