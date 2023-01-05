John Curry receives Lifetime Achievement Award posthumously from the Federation of Citizen’s Associations of Ottawa

(Jane Curry-Hill (l) accepts the Lifetime Achievement Award posthumously for her brother John Curry from Sheila Perry, Past-President of the Federation of Citizen’s Associations of Ottawa, on December 22, 2022. John was honoured with this award in 2021, but was unable to receive it in person due to pandemic protocols. Photos: Phil Sweetnam)

In recognition of his book ‘Richmond’s Got Spirit’, his many videos about Goulbourn’s history, in addition to his many years as owner and editor of The Stittsville News, the Federation of Citizens’ Associations of Ottawa (FCA) honoured John Curry with their Lifetime Achievement Award in 2021.

On December 22, 2022, Phil Sweetnam, a Director-at-Large for FCA, hosted a small group to present John’s award to his sister, Jane Curry-Hill.

At the December ceremony, Sheila Perry, Past-President of the FCA, was honoured to present this achievement posthumously to John’s sister Jane and stated, “thanks so much for the opportunity to meet and to finally deliver the Lifetime Achievement Award dedicated to the extraordinary life and contributions by John Curry”.

(Jane Curry-Hill is honoured to receive her brother John’s Lifetime Achievement Award from the Federation of Citizen’s Associations of Ottawa on December 22, 2022 at a ceremony held in Stittsville.)

Sadly, John was not able to accept the award in person in 2021 due to pandemic protocols. But, upon learning of the award, Sheila shared that John imparted to the FCA members the following, “I have not only been able to report on community events and support community organizations and activities, but I have been able to make my own small contributions to my community, some of which I am very proud of not because of how big they are but because of how they have made a little bit of a difference in people’s lives”.

The Lifetime Achievement Award is not the first award John received from the FCA. In 2019, John was deservedly awarded the FCA’s Digital Media Award for his production of ‘Richmond the Movie’. John shared the 200-year history of Richmond through music, interviews, storytelling and re-enactment, from the village’s founding in 1818 to the present day. He brought to life the past history and what makes Richmond so special. If you have not viewed it, visit your local library to borrow a copy. It is well worth watching.

(In 2020, John Curry accepts the FCA’s 2019 Digital Media Award from Sheila Perry, then President of the FCA, in Stittsville.)

Throughout the years, John has received many awards recognizing his contributions to our community and beyond. To name a few, he was named the Goulbourn Businessman of the Year in 1991, the Roger Griffiths Memorial Citizen of the Year in 1994. He was selected as the Goulbourn Citizen of the Year in the People’s Choice Business Awards sponsored by the Kanata Chamber of Commerce in 2009. In 2015, the Goulbourn Museum honoured him with the Heritage Advocacy Award for his years of contribution to the museum and his support of creating a museum here in the community.

The FCA Lifetime Achievement Award is presented for the outstanding voluntary contribution to improving the quality of life of fellow citizens, not only at the neighbourhood and/or ward level but may be at the city and/or provincial/national level. Recipients have been an inspiration to others, steadfastly engaging others to participate in civic life.

To find out more about the FCA, visit their website.