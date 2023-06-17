Join the fun on Canada Day as a Stittsville Village Association volunteer

(Volunteers performing the sound check before the start of Canada Day events. Photo: Stittsville Central)

Every community event is successful because of the commitment of volunteers. This year is no exception! The Stittsville Village Association is asking for your contribution of a few hours of your time to help make Stittsville’s Canada Day celebration the success that it has always been. Your contribution of time will help to continue that success!

There are many areas that require assistance — from the set-up to the take-down. Any age, any person really, will be welcomed as a volunteer. Below are just some activities that require volunteers to the day go smoothly:

Assisting with the set-up prior to the 1:00pm start

Cleaning the fireworks field of any debris on July 2nd – the morning after the display

Assisting with the entertainment during the day

Providing general information to the public throughout the day

We’d like to encourage you to give a hand, even just a couple of hours, it will make for an excellent day for you, feeling good as a donor of your time, and knowing the public are enjoying the day because of your generous donation of time.

For high school kids wanting to lend a hand, the hours are counted towards your high school volunteer requirement. If you give of your time, these hours will build on the hours you are required to perform. Just think, one day of volunteerism, hours counted towards your school volunteer hours – that sounds pretty good!

Please get in touch with Caitlin Bauer of the Stittsville Village Association to volunteer by emailing stittsvillevillage@gmail.com – she is waiting to hear from you!

Involvement makes every community event enjoyable and fun for all. The ‘behind the scenes work’ is the most important work and integral to every event. Together we can make Canada Day in Stittsville a celebration to remember!