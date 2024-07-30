Join us at our 10 Year Celebration!

STITTSVILLE CENTRAL IS CELEBRATING 10 YEARS WITH A PARTY AT THE WILDPINE!
Please join us for an afternoon of celebration as we mark the moment and give a big thank you to everyone for their support over the years!
WHEN (RAIN OR SHINE): Friday, August 9, 2024
HOURS: 2:00 – 4:00pm
WHERE: Wildpine Residence (on the terrace), 10 Wildpine Court, Stittsville
RSVP: feedback@stittsvillecentral.ca by AUGUST 4, 2024 with the number of guests you will be bringing. Space is limited so let us know ASAP!
DEMOS BY NATIONAL FENCING CHAMPION JEFF BOSKO AND HIS TEAM
A PERFORMANCE BY KANATA THEATRE
HORS D’OEUVRES BY WILDPINE
HOMEMADE ICE CREAM FROM HOLMESPUN
WORDS FROM GLEN GOWER, ORIGINAL CREATOR OF STITTSVILLE CENTRAL