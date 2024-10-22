Kanata Granite announced as title sponsor for NCAFA Championship Week 69

The National Capital Amateur Football Association (NCAFA) is proud to announce that Stittsville business Kanata Granite (www.kanatagranite.com) as the official title sponsor for Championship Week 69, which takes place during the last week of October, culminating with the A Cup Championships and Hall of Fame inductions on Sunday, November 3rd.

Kanata Granite, owned by Matt Moore and Jordan MacWilliam, is a trusted name in Ottawa’s home renovation industry, specializing in quartz and granite countertops. With over 20 years of experience, the company is known for its quick turnaround, high-quality workmanship, and the largest selection of slabs and remnants in the region.

Matt Moore, a former Myers player, is excited to give back to NCAFA, especially since his son now plays in the league. “Football played a huge role in my life, and now it’s amazing to see my son grow through the same experiences. Sponsoring NCAFA allows us to support youth development and leadership in the community,” said Moore.

NCAFA, celebrating its 69th year, serves youth across Ottawa, Kemptville, and Cornwall through tackle football, flag football, and cheer programs for boys and girls aged 6 to 19. Championship Week 69 will be a celebration of teamwork, competition, and sportsmanship, culminating with the A Cup championships and Hall of Fame inductions. For more information, visit NCAFA’s website – www.ncafa.ca.

About Kanata Granite:

Kanata Granite is Ottawa’s leading provider of quartz and granite countertops, offering the largest inventory of full slabs and remnants in the region. With a focus on quality installation and customer service, they bring over 20 years of home renovation experience to every project. Whether it’s a major renovation or a small upgrade, Kanata Granite provides personalized solutions for every customer.

About NCAFA:

The National Capital Amateur Football Association (NCAFA) is a 69-year-old non-profit organization offering youth football, flag football, and cheer programs for boys and girls aged 6 to 19 across Ottawa, Kemptville, and Cornwall.