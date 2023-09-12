Kanata Theatre opens their 55th season with ‘Glorious’ – a not to be missed heart-warming comedy

(‘Glorious’ is coming to Kanata Theatre starting September 20th. It is a hiliarious stage production you won’t want to miss. Florence Foster Jenkins played by Sarah Edwards, and Cosme played by Jesse Lalonde in rehearsal for the stage production. Photos: Kanata Theatre)

For fifty-five seasons Kanata Theatre has been entertaining audiences near and far with their brilliant and engaging stage productions at the Ron Maslin Playhouse in Kanata. Mary Mauger was the founder of Kanata Theatre and at the initial meeting of 13 people, including two students, the time was used to plan the first theatre production. Students from the various area high schools play a large part in the productions. From participating as a board director, acting to working on sets, Kanata Theatre instills the art and craft of theatre in young people. For their participation, each year a local and talented theatre student is appreciated with the presentation of an award named in honour of Kanata Theatre founder, Mary Mauger. Kanata Theatre is to be congratulated for their fifty-five seasons of live theatre performances.

(Mary Mauger, the Founder of Kanata Theatre)

To open their 55th season, Kanata Theatre is excited to be on stage with its production of Peter Quilter’s “Glorious! The True Story of Florence Foster Jenkins, The Worst Singer in the World”!

This hilarious and heart-warming comedy about the worst singer in the world is based on a true story. In 1940’s New York, the singer who everyone wanted to see live was Florence Foster Jenkins, an enthusiastic soprano whose pitch was far from perfect.

Known as ‘the first lady of the sliding scale’, she warbled and screeched her way through charity recitals, extravagant balls and the ultimate triumph, appearing at NYC’s famed Carnegie Hall. But this delusional and joyously happy woman paid little attention to her critics; instead she surrounded herself with a circle of devoted friends who were almost as eccentric as she was.

The talented cast includes:

Sarah Edwards …… who plays Florence Foster Jenkins

Jesse Lalonde …… who plays Cosme – Florence’s long-suffering pianist

Barbara Kobolak …… who plays Dorothy – Florence’s friend

Robert Johnstone …… who plays St. Clair – Florence’s handsome English boyfriend

Kathleen Walsh …… who plays Mrs. Verrinder Gedge – the American

Lavinia Salinas …… who plays Maria – Florence’s maid

At every turn, Florence’s wacky entourage spice up the proceedings at Melatone Studios, the Ritz Carlton and finally at historic Carnegie Hall.

You won’t want to miss ‘Glorious’, an enjoyable and entertaining production!

‘Glorious’ opens on Wednesday, September 20 and runs until Saturday, September 30th, 2023 at the Ron Maslin Playhouse in Kanata. Tickets are available at http://kanatatheatre.ca, by phone 613-831-4435, or at the Ron Maslin Playhouse box office. Tickets start at $26.00 (or $19.00 when you get the subscription to all five of the main stage plays!). For those who require wheelchair seating, please call the Box Office at 613-831-4435 to secure a seat.