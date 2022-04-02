Kanata’s Aiden Warnholtz drains 17 points to lead Ravens to quarterfinal victory

(Carleton Ravens’ guard No. 31 Aiden Warnholtz. File photo: Mike Carroccetto)

Ravens’ third-year guard Aiden Warnholtz led Carleton with 17 points as they defeated No. 2 seeded Victoria Vikes 94-77 late Friday at the USports Final 8 men’s basketball championships in Edmonton, Alberta.

Carleton had five players score in double digits but were led by Warnholtz, a Kanata native who played 33 minutes, and third-year forward Biniam Ghebrekidan (Gatineau, QC) who also netted 17 points for the No. 7 seeded Ravens.

(Carleton Ravens’ guard No. 31 Aiden Warnholtz. Photo Mike Carroccetto)

Warnholtz, who shot 75% from the floor and drained his two free throws, honed his basketball skills at Tony House’s Canada TopFlight Academy after attending Grade 9 and 10 at A.Y. Jackson High School.

House’s family live only a block away from the Warnholtz family in the Emerald Meadows neighbourhood.

Tonight (Saturday, April 2), Carleton will tip-off against host Alberta Golden Bears in one of two semi-finals at 8 p.m. local time (10 EDT) on CBC Gem.

Sunday’s championship game (8 p.m. EDT) will also be broadcast on CBC Gem.