Kanata’s Lindsay Eastwood playing third season with the Toronto Six

(Lindsay Eastwood of Kanata has overcome her health challenges and is finally living her dream – playing hockey in the National Women’s Hockey League (Premier Hockey Federation) where she plays defence for the Toronto Six. Photos: provided by Lindsay Eastwood)

Skating for as long as she could walk, and playing hockey since she was only six, it took years of hard work and perseverance for Kanata’s Lindsay Eastwood to make it as far as she has.

For the first 24 years of her life, 25-year-old Lindsay Eastwood lived right here in Kanata, spending her days biking around the suburb with friends, enjoying the outdoors, and watching the Sens play at the Canadian Tire Centre any chance she got.

But Lindsay had big dreams, and she spent her whole life working towards them.

Growing up, Lindsay played junior hockey for the Nepean Wildcats in the Provincial Women’s Hockey League (PWHL), where she was not only nominated as team captain, but also was named one of the top five all-time league scorers for blue-liners.

However, in her first year at Syracuse University, she was diagnosed with an autoimmune disorder that should have ended her hockey career.

Lindsay was forced to sit out on playing for her first year at Syracuse, where she was made to accept that she would likely never play hockey again.

In an article she wrote for the official Syracuse University website, Lindsay spoke about how difficult this hiatus had been for her, writing that “When I would watch the team go through a really tough practice or come up short in games, it tore me up inside. I wanted nothing but to be out there with them.”

It wasn’t until a year later that she made a miraculous recovery and was finally able to resume playing.

Lindsay went on to play for the Syracuse Orange while she completed her studies, as well as making captain once more.

In June of 2020, Lindsay was given the opportunity to sign with the Toronto Six, the very first Canadian expansion team in the National Women’s Hockey League (NWHL), now known as the Premier Hockey Federation (PHF).

Her former head coach Paul Flanagan, though surely upset at her departure, couldn’t help but gush about what a valuable player she was for the team.

“Lindsay leaves Syracuse as one of its all-time most accomplished players,” Paul told interviewers. “She is an exceptional leader who made her presence known at both ends of the ice. She not only was one of the CHA’s best defenders, but a prolific scorer from the blue line.”

But her achievements didn’t stop there, Lindsay went on to score the very first goal in Toronto Six history, which she admits she didn’t realize was such an important moment at the time, but that has now become a goal she’ll never forget.

When we asked her if playing professional hockey had always been her dream, she confessed “Playing pro has been something I’ve dreamt about since I was a little girl.” She added, “I remember I blew out my birthday candles on my eighth birthday and wished I could play for the NHL.”

The one thing she wished she had known earlier on in her career as Defender for the Toronto Six was how to take care of her body. “It makes such a difference – eating properly, resting well,” she shared. “I want to be the best I can be on the ice.”

But even with all of her hard work and love for the sport, Lindsay admits that it can be overwhelming at times.

When she’s not on the ice, Lindsay works part-time, which can be exhausting, especially on the days that she doesn’t come home until as late as 10:30pm.

“It can be hard to manage,” Lindsay says, “but it’s worth it, and I wouldn’t change a thing.”

