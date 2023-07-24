Kenny Caceros and Richard Domino officially open their doors at The Strength Collective Stittsville!

(The Strength Collective, Stittsville’s newest gym, officially opened it’s doors on July 22 to much excitement with friends and family. Co-owners, Kenny Caceros and Richard Domino, received congratulatory messages from MPP Goldie Ghamari and Councillor Glen Gower at the opening ceremony. Photos: Kaitlyn LeBoutillier)

“The Strength Collective is a gym and community where you come as you are, and do your best.” That is the motto of Stittsville’s newest local gym. The Strength Collective just officially opened their doors at 1615 Stittsville Main Street right in the heart of our community.

(The opening ceremony cake with its very own ribbon to officially cut and mark opening day.)

At their grand opening, it was clear that community and a family environment is key in all that they do as the morning was filled with lots of smiles and good vibes all around. The Strength Collective Stittsville is run by Kenny Caceros and Richard Domino and the pairs’ excitement to open in Stittsville was more than clear.

Since establishing themselves in Stittsville, The Strength Collective has already run a few workout events including a drop in workout Canada Day morning and a free drop in workout this past weekend, July 22nd for their grand opening. Everyone at The Strength Collective is passionate about what they do and encouraging to anyone around them to get active and try their best!

On the morning of their official opening, The Strength Collective hosted their indoor/outdoor open workout in the beautiful July weather that, despite weather forecasts, had not a cloud in the sky. The 50 minute HIIT workout started at 10:00am and after a quick break for everyone to catch their breath, the ribbon was cut at 11:00am.

Kenny and Richard both took a moment before the ribbon cutting to thank not only everyone who showed up for the workout, but the many people who helped make the opening possible. They had many businesses and friends helping them out such as Equator Coffee who supplied refreshments as well as a partnership with Lululemon who were handing out goodies and coupons. Most importantly though, they had friends and family who made homemade protein balls and cake for everyone which were definitely a fan favourite!

After the two partners spoke, they handed the floor to MPP Goldie Ghamari who, after participating in the intense workout, presented The Strength Collective with a certificate congratulating them on their opening. Councillor Glen Gower, despite not getting his own sweat on, stopped by to congratulate The Strength Collective as well. The four posed for a photo and just like that, the ribbon was cut and The Strength Collective Stittsville was officially open for business. They even made sure to cut the little ribbon on their special cake to really make things official.

When asked about his excitement leading up to the grand opening, Kenny Caceros, who has lived in the Stittsville area for a long time, says “It’s nice to have something where I can provide value and give back to the community, so it really excites me to be able to share this with a lot of friends and family.”

The Strength Collective opening in Stittsville is a great addition to our community as it is full of enthusiastic workers who really build a community with everyone they welcome into their gym. In just the hour spent their on Saturday morning, the family environment The Strength Collective brings was apparent.

As far as to what the future holds for the newly opened Stittsville gym, Kenny and Richard are very happy with where they are at but still have lots of different ideas for the space in the future.

If you want to experience the fantastic environment and beautiful new gym for yourself, The Strength Collective always has drop in classes and open gym running, just head to their website (https://www.thestrengthcollective613.com/) for the many different ways to get a good sweat on!

Congratulations to The Strength Collective Stittsville on its successful grand opening! We will be sure to stop by for a workout sometime soon!