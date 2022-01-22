Kiwanis Club of Kanata-Stittsville donate books to Stittsville Food Bank for National Family Literacy Day

(Stittsville Food Bank volunteers accept a donation of over 125 books from Kiwanis Club of Kanata-Stittsville members, Glynn Kneebone and Cathy Manuel. The books will be included in client hampers for National Family Literacy Day coming up on January 27, 2022. Photo: Stittsville Central)

In recognition of National Family Literacy Day on January 27, 2022, the Kiwanis Club of Kanata-Stittsville are ensuring that kids have their books in time to participate. On January 18, the Kiwanis donated a supply of over 125 books to the Stittsville Food Bank. They also made a donation of over 125 books to the Kanata Food Cupboard on January 19.

The Kiwanis have begun a local literacy program to donate reading books to children in need – Kiwanis Books for Kids.

In partnership with Scholastic Books Canada and the Western Ottawa Community Resource Centre’s “Early On” Program, the Kiwanis were able to get the books into the hands of children from ages infant to five years old through our local food banks. The books will be added to the hampers of food bank clients and distributed thanks to the food bank staff the week of January 27 in time for National Family Literacy Day; and just in time for the kids to snuggle up and read a book with their parents.

Kanata-Stittsville Kiwanis Club member, Cathy Manuel, told Stittsville Central, “research has shown that almost 25 percent of households don’t have a single book. Our hope is to provide more children’s books in the future.”

Cathy added, “I am working on other projects, like a book box, where people can select and take a book to read and then share. I’m looking into some local locations where the book box can be located.”

Watch for other upcoming local projects from the Kanata-Stittsville Kiwanis that will put more books into the hands of families.

If you would like to donate a new book to the Kiwanis Books for Kids project, they will be happy to have the support. Please reach out to Cathy at kc.kanata.stittsville@gmail.com.