Kiwanis Club of Kanata-Stittsville installs another little lending library

(Glynn Kneebone, President of the Kiwanis Club of Kanata-Stittsville and Phil Sweetnam, President of PBC Sweetnam, are pleased to unveil the new lending library on Bradley-Green Court in Stittsville. Photo: Phil Sweetnam)

On Wednesday, December 20th, Glynn Kneebone, President of the Kiwanis Club of Kanata-Stittsville, brought a children’s lending library box to Fringewood North. He and Lawrence Guest, of PBC Sweetnam, installed the children’s library at a place that is convenient for families throughout Stittsville to access free books. There are currently three children’s lending libraries in Stittsville that have been built by Grant Pacey.

This little library installation is located beside the mail boxes on Bradley-Green Court, in the Fringewood North neighbourhood. This is another Kiwanis Club’s initiative that provides accessibility to reading materials to young people. The Kiwanis Club will stock and replenish the books in the children’s library as needed.

The Kiwanis previously installed a little lending library on Stittsville Main Street, that can be found in the front yard of Stittsville Glass and Signs for everyone to access.

Feel free to drop by and take a book, donate a book, or exchange a book if you see the lending library while you are out and about!

In line with the Kiwanis’ members credo – “Research has proven that children who have developed strong reading skills perform better in school and have a heathier self-image. They become life long learners.” – the lending libraries are another example of the emphasis the Kiwanis of Kanata-Stittsville place on the support of a child’s learning and healthy development.