Knights of Columbus FUNdraiser supporting Stittsville Food Bank

(Village Square Park located at Stittsville Main and Abbott Streets will see over 30 vendors filling he park at July 18, 2021 farmer’s/community market. Photo: Stittsville Central)

On Sunday, July 18 from 9:00am – 4:00pm the Village Square Park will come alive with a community/farmer’s market. The Stittsville Knights of Columbus of the Holy Spirit Parish are hosting the special event in aid of the Stittsville Food Bank. There will be over 30 vendors in the park selling their homemade food and handcrafted arts and creations.

Joseph Carbonetto is the organizer for the ‘FUNdraiser’ and is hoping to raise $500 or more for the Stittsville Food Bank. A portion of the proceeds from each vendor will be donated to the Foodbank. Those attending are also urged to donate online through the QR codes available on-site.

To date there are more than 30 vendors participating in this Sunday’s market. You can find a selection of honey, jams and jellies, maple syrup and locally grown produce. The vendors participating are: Baybees Honey, Theafrenarts, Fabric Sculptures, EC Custom Creations, Custom Shirts, Mugs, Natural Soaps, BOWLicious, Rosa’s Bath Boutique, Juliette James Handmade, Happy Cloud Box, Just About Right, Purely Natural Stittsville, One of a Kind, Mercedes Trashpandagiftco, Bibem, Epicure ‘Spice Girl’, Scentsy, a Tupperware representative, SAB Painting, Johanna’s Herbal Designs, Brendaknits, Kristy’s Naturals, Katusha & Co., All Fired Up Glass, Instilllight, ‘Les Savons de Grandmaman’, The Kitcheness Paninis, My Pluto Designs, B&A’s Unique Bead Jewellery and many more. Where available, Stittsville Central has provided links to the vendors websites or social media pages so you can also support each after the ‘FUNdraiser’ takes place.

Health protocols of wearing a mask and social distancing are being practiced. Joseph has asked those attending to enter the park from the Main Street entrance and follow the designated signage. Volunteers will be on-hand to help pedestrians make there way through the park. Following Step 3 Ottawa Public Health guidelines, the number of customers allowed in the park will be limited. The vendors can be found throughout the park each being safely distanced apart.

Joseph also encourages those attending to visit and support the Stittsville Market @TheBarn. The Barn is open from 9:00am until 1:00pm on July 18. You can find the Barn at the east end of the park with the entrance off of Abbott Street.

This inaugural ‘FUNdraiser’ market is the first of other market events that will be taking place each month from July to October as weather permits.

The Stittsville Knights of Columbus are excited to welcome all of the local vendors to the ‘FUNdraiser’. The members also look forward to seeing many Stittsville and area residents in attendance to support the local small business vendors in a safe environment while supporting the Stittsville Food Bank.