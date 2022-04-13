Knights of Columbus FUNdraisers starting up to support local charities

The FUNdraisers organized by the Stittsville Knights of Columbus are beginning the season with their first market on Saturday, April 16 in the Holy Spirit Parish parking lot. There will be 54 vendors at the first market offering attendees a variety of local creators, artists and bakers with the majority coming from Stittsville. Information displays will also be set-up for the Ottawa-Stittsville Rotary Club and the Orphans of War Conflict.

The FUNdraisers guarantee a diverse group of artisans to allow for more individuality among the vendors and more selection for the shoppers.

The change of location from the Village Square Park, where the FUNdraisers were held last year, allows for more vendors and more parking. This is strictly an artisans market, and Joseph Carbonetto of Holy Spirit Parish, “asks those who are looking for or wish to be a vendor at a farmer’s market, to get in touch with Mandy and Dan who own the Stittsville Market at the Barn on Abbott Street”.

New this year will be cafeteria services in the Parish, washroom facilities and live video streaming promos at each event. As was the case last year, volunteers will be available on-site to assist attendees. The youth who have volunteered come from Sacred Heart High School and Montessori High School in Kanata.

The FUNdraisers will be supporting local charities such as Holy Parish youth programs, Stittsville community churches, Crysalis House, Stittsville Food Bank, Voice Found Ottawa and other local service organizations.

The markets will run from April until October and will be open at 10:00am until 3:00pm each Saturday. There are three dates on which the markets will not be open, please note the dates – June 4, July 2 and September 10. They are all being held at the Holy Spirit Parish, 1489 Shea Road and Abbott Street (across from the CardelRec-Goulbourn Complex).

For further information, visit https://www.facebook.com/StittsvilleVendors/ or the Knights of Columbus facebook page here. If you have any questions, send an email to: carbonejoseph@aol.com.