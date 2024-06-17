Lady Luck in full play at Wildpine’s Casino Day

Casino Day in StittsVegas was in celebration of Wildpine’s fifth anniversary on June 13. You could feel the excitement the moment you entered the building. Residents and staff were ‘all in’ for this second year of trying ‘lady luck’. Friends came by from the Stittsville Friendship Club to join in on the afternoon of luck. The staff wore casino themed clothing and a Vegas showgirl added to the atmosphere.

The residents and staff enjoyed everyone from the Stittsville business All in Casino last year, that again they were called to return with their Vegas gambling tables and dealers to celebrate with the residents.

There were casino themed signs, music and the Blackjack, Casino War, Roulette and Crown & Anchor games awaited the residents to begin their winning streaks. There were prizes to be won for the highest number of poker chips at the end of the afternoon. The tables quickly filled with onlookers providing advice as they waited for their turn to play. Finger foods were passed around by staff and orders were taken for those wanting a tipple or two. The room was full of excitement.

Everyone was having a grand time and Gary Harper, a partner in the ownership of Wildpine, could not resist the fun and joined residents to try his luck at the game tables.

It was an afternoon filled with fun for all. You could plainly see the joy on the residents’ faces as they enjoyed their win-lose-or draw day of celebration.