Large crowd celebrates at Stittsville’s Multicultural Festival

Village Square Park was brimming with diversity on June 17th at Councillor Gower’s second annual ‘Welcome to Stittsville Multicultural Festival’. The weather predicted had held off and suddenly the park was overflowing with attendees, vendors, entertainment and everything multicultural. The diverseness of Stittsville came alive with musical performances, cultural dancing, traditional clothing and food from around the world.

The festival idea came about last year when Councillor Gower knew that Stittsville residents – with a growing population and families from various backgrounds – would love a festival welcoming everyone to our community. Residents were quick to participate, volunteer and attend the festival.

This year, the festival grew even larger and included participants from various local multicultural associations, local service groups, churches, businesses, organizations and volunteers. Attendees were treated with the international food of various vendors, meeting their community neighbours and enjoying the many cultures that we are so fortunate to have in Stittsville.

Councillor Gower told us, “What an amazing afternoon! This year’s festival was almost three times as big as last year and we had participants from every continent. We brought all kinds of organizations together to showcase everything that Stittsville has to offer. Huge thanks to Juliana and my team for organizing this event, and of course to all of the volunteers and community groups for their help.”

Stittsville looks forward to next year’s ‘Welcome to Stittsville Multicultural Festival’.