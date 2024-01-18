Let your imagination soar – Awesome Authors returns for 2024! 

Are you ready to embark on an exhilarating journey of imagination? The Ottawa Public Library is calling all young writers to participate in the Awesome Authors Youth Writing Contest , a fantastic opportunity to showcase your storytelling prowess and join a community brimming with creativity and passion!

If you have a thing for storytelling, drawing or writing, 2024 might be your year to become an awesome author.

About the Contest:

Dates: The contest is now open, with submissions accepted until February 23, 2024, at 11:59 pm.

The contest is now open, with submissions accepted until February 23, 2024, at 11:59 pm. Eligibility: Open to Ottawa residents aged 9-18 (who have not completed high school) and holding a valid library card. Submissions from outside residents with a non-resident card (family membership) are also welcome.

Open to Ottawa residents aged 9-18 (who have not completed high school) and holding a valid library card. Submissions from outside residents with a non-resident card (family membership) are also welcome. Categories: Participants can enter in one of seven categories – short story, poetry, comic, nouvelle, poésie, bande dessinée, and book cover.

What’s in it for You?

Prizes: Stand a chance to win exciting awards.

Stand a chance to win exciting awards. Publication Opportunities: Selected entries will be published in the Pot-Pourri anthology.

Selected entries will be published in the Pot-Pourri anthology. Workshops: Participate in exclusive writing workshops.

For more info, visit the Awesome Authors youth writing contest webpage.

Fear not, young writers! You’re in good hands with judges Catherine Austen, Apollo the Child, Amelinda Bérubé, Pierre-Luc Bélanger, and Éric Péladeau, all esteemed local authors. They’ll lead workshops in English and French on various writing themes, including genres and styles like novels, short stories, poems, and comics/graphic novels.

The workshop schedule is available on the Awesome Authors contest website.

This initiative was made possible through the generous support of the Friends of the Ottawa Public Library Association. For more information about the contest, visit BiblioOttawaLibrary.ca.

The Ottawa Public Library (OPL) is the largest bilingual (English/French) public library system in North America, with 34 branches, physical and virtual at BiblioOttawaLibrary.ca, bookmobiles, and kiosk services. OPL’s mission is to inspire learning, spark curiosity, and connect people.