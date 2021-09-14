Let’s all have fun at the Richmond Fair!

(The 176th edition of the Richmond Fair takes place from September 16-19, 2021. The Richmond fairgrounds are located at the corner of Perth Street and Huntley Road in Richmond, Ontario.)

Fall is in the air and you know what that means – the Richmond Fair is happening from September 16-19. Celebrating Richmond Fair’s 176th year, the Richmond Agricultural Society board, along with their new fair General Manager, Denise Crawford, have been working diligently over the past year to bring you a fair like no other.

This year’s Richmond Fair will be different as the venue will be smaller and more restricted; with some events that are looked forward to not able to happen due to Covid health regulations. Due to these restrictions, the parade will not be taking place this year. The fair has been agricultural based since its inception in 1844 and continues to bring the traditional history of its roots for all to enjoy year after year.

Rob Parks, President of the Richmond Agricultural Society, told Stittsville Central, “although there is no community dinner or parade – the highlight of Saturday year after year – there are many other exciting events that all the fair goers can enjoy. We have the lawn tractor pull on Thursday evening, the demolition derby on Friday night is a crushing experience. The animal shows are always crowd pleasers! The heavy horses on Saturday will thrill when you see those six-horse hitch teams thundering around the oval ring. The sheep, mini horse and cattle shows on Sunday are definitely tamer, but don’t miss our young participants who have worked so hard with their animals to be able to show them at the Richmond Fair.”

(The Maple Creek Belgians of Stittsville perform in the six-horse hitch at the Richmond Fair.)

Rob also wants people to not forget the agricultural roots of the Fair and encourages attendees to visit not only the animal shows, but also the homecraft displays, throughout the weekend. You will see locally grown fruits and vegetables, floral arrangements, homemade wine, beer and liquor entries, homemade quilts and so much more, all having been judged and awarded prizes by the fair judges. There is a junior dairy show and a dairy relay – these events should be interesting. The weekend is sure to display Agricultural Awareness for those taking in the fair.

The tradition continues with amusement rides and live entertainment and a Kiddyland for the wee ones all weekend long. There will be a Sunday Church service and also the pop-up Sunday market taking place the same day.

“This is our 176th year, after over a year of uncertainty it’s nice to see the light at the end of the tunnel. If it’s your first time or you have been to many, come join us at the Richmond Fair – where friends and family come to meet!” said Rob.

(The 4H cattle show at the Richmond Fair in 2019.)

“From the live music and entertainment, truck and tractor pulling, midway rides and games, the demolition derby, and animal judging competitions, people who have established a tradition around attending the annual Richmond Fair will once again be missing out on many of the fair favourites that they used to enjoy prior to the pandemic,” added Rob, “and the fair organizers can’t wait until we can bring back the parade and other events that everyone enjoys.”

Tickets for the fair are available at the entrance gate only this year. The ticket includes entrance to the outdoor live entertainment. For further information or updates to the Fair Program, visit the new website Richmondfair.ca.

Let’s all have fun at the Richmond Fair!